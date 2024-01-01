Welcome aboard, web applications developers and hiring managers! Transitioning into a new role can be daunting, but with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Web Applications Developers template, you can hit the ground running with confidence and clarity.

As a web applications developer, the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Web Applications Developers template is your secret weapon for acing your new role. Here's why both you and your hiring manager will love it:

This template ensures a seamless transition for new hires by providing a structured plan to meet goals and milestones while fostering communication and collaboration within the team.

1. Collaborate on goals

As a hiring manager, it's crucial to sit down with your new developer to establish clear goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss what projects they will be working on, the skills they need to acquire, and any training they might require. For the new employee, this is an opportunity to align your understanding of expectations and get a head start on planning your learning curve.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set specific objectives and key results (OKRs) for each milestone.

2. Plan your tasks

Break down the goals set in the previous step into actionable tasks. Identify the key responsibilities and projects the developer will be undertaking in the first 30 days, the skills they need to develop in the following 30 days, and the more complex projects they will tackle in the final 30 days. This step provides both parties with a roadmap and ensures everyone is on the same page.

Use the Tasks feature in ClickUp to create task lists for each phase of the plan, making it easy to track progress and completion.

3. Monitor progress and provide feedback

As a hiring manager, it's essential to regularly check in with the new developer to monitor their progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges they may be facing. For the new employee, actively seek feedback on your work, ask questions, and leverage the expertise of your team to grow quickly within the organization.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize the progress of tasks and goals, making it easy to track milestones and provide feedback.

4. Evaluate and adjust

At the end of each 30-day period, both the hiring manager and the new employee should come together to evaluate the progress made, identify any areas for improvement, and adjust the plan if needed. This step allows for continuous learning, adaptation, and growth throughout the onboarding process.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule regular evaluations and adjustments to the 30-60-90 Day Plan, ensuring it remains dynamic and effective for all parties involved.