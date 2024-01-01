Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template—your roadmap to success awaits!

Starting a new role as an exploration geologist can be both exciting and overwhelming. But fear not, as ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template is here to guide you through your journey! This template is designed to help you hit the ground running by setting clear goals, strategies, and initiatives for your first few months.

Starting a new role as an exploration geologist can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Exploration Geologists template, both the hiring manager and employee benefit in the following ways:

As an exploration geologist embarking on a new project, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template is your roadmap for success. This template includes essential elements tailored for both you and your hiring manager:

Starting a new role as an exploration geologist can be exciting yet overwhelming. By following the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Exploration Geologists in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a smooth transition and set a clear path for success.

1. Set Clear Expectations

For the hiring manager: Clearly outline the expectations and goals for the new exploration geologist in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Define key projects, targets, and responsibilities that align with the company's objectives.

For the employee: Review and understand the expectations set by the hiring manager. Ask any clarifying questions and ensure alignment on priorities and deliverables for each phase of the plan.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to document and track the specific objectives set for each time frame.

2. Immerse in Learning

For the hiring manager: Provide resources, training materials, and access to relevant data and tools to support the new geologist's learning curve. Encourage participation in team meetings and field visits to gain practical insights.

For the employee: Dive deep into learning about the company's exploration projects, geological surveys, and existing data. Engage with team members to understand current methodologies and best practices.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store and access training materials, geological reports, and project details.

3. Hands-On Experience

For the hiring manager: Assign hands-on tasks and projects that allow the geologist to apply their knowledge and contribute to ongoing exploration activities. Provide feedback and guidance to help them grow in their role.

For the employee: Take initiative in executing assigned tasks, conducting fieldwork, analyzing samples, and generating reports. Seek feedback from peers and supervisors to enhance skills and address any challenges.

Utilize Tasks in ClickUp to assign, track, and collaborate on project-specific activities and fieldwork.

4. Evaluate Progress and Plan Ahead

For the hiring manager: Conduct regular check-ins at the end of each 30-day period to review progress, provide feedback, and adjust goals if needed. Collaborate with the geologist to set new targets for the upcoming phases.

For the employee: Reflect on achievements, challenges faced, and lessons learned at the end of each phase. Adjust strategies, seek mentorship, and set new goals to drive continuous improvement.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress, metrics, and performance indicators for effective review meetings and planning sessions.