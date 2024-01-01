30-60-90 Day Plan For Drama Therapists

Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's comprehensive template today!

Starting a new role as a Drama Therapist can be exciting yet overwhelming. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations for success. Let's dive into the steps to effectively utilize this template:

1. Establish clear objectives

For the hiring manager, outline specific goals and targets for the new Drama Therapist to achieve within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. These objectives should align with the overall mission of the therapy program and the professional growth of the therapist. For the new employee, review and understand these objectives to set realistic expectations and focus areas for each phase.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set SMART objectives for each timeframe and track progress efficiently.

2. Dive into Training and Orientation

During the first 30 days, the new Drama Therapist should immerse themselves in training, orientation, and getting to know the team and the clients. The hiring manager should provide necessary resources, introductions to key stakeholders, and access to relevant materials. This period is crucial for building a strong foundation for success.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to create tasks for training sessions, team introductions, and orientation activities for seamless onboarding.

3. Develop Therapeutic Programs

In the next 30 days, focus on developing therapeutic programs tailored to the needs of the clients. Collaborate with the hiring manager to understand the existing programs, identify areas for improvement, and brainstorm innovative ideas to enhance the therapy services. Implementing new strategies can lead to better outcomes for the clients.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to draft and share program outlines, session plans, and progress reports collaboratively.

4. Monitor Progress and Client Feedback

By the 60-day mark, it's essential to assess the progress of the therapeutic programs and gather feedback from clients and team members. Evaluate the effectiveness of the interventions, make adjustments where necessary, and celebrate any successes achieved during this period. Communication between the therapist and the hiring manager is key for continuous improvement.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule feedback sessions, client evaluations, and progress reviews efficiently.

5. Evaluate Results and Plan for the Future

As the first 90 days come to a close, both the hiring manager and the Drama Therapist should evaluate the results achieved, reflect on the challenges faced, and identify opportunities for growth. Discuss professional development goals, performance expectations for the upcoming months, and strategies to enhance the quality of therapy services provided.

Use the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize performance metrics, track achievements, and plan for future milestones effectively.