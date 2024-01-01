30-60-90 Day Plan For Automotive Glass Technicians

Ready to drive success in the automotive glass industry? Start with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today!

Starting a new role as an automotive glass technician can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template tailored for automotive glass technicians, both the hiring manager and the new employee can hit the ground running from day one. This structured template ensures that goals, targets, and milestones are clearly outlined and tracked over the crucial first three months, setting the stage for success.

For the Employee:

1. Understand the role and expectations

During the first 30 days, familiarize yourself with the job responsibilities, company culture, and specific expectations for an Automotive Glass Technician. Take the time to ask questions and seek clarification to ensure you're aligned with what's required.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to access any relevant onboarding materials provided by your employer.

2. Learn the processes and tools

In the next 30 days, focus on mastering the processes, tools, and techniques necessary to excel in your role. Take advantage of any training opportunities and shadow experienced team members to understand best practices.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually organize your tasks and track your progress as you learn new processes.

3. Demonstrate efficiency and quality

As you reach the 60-day mark, it's time to showcase your skills by completing tasks efficiently and maintaining high-quality work. Take on more complex projects and demonstrate your ability to work independently while adhering to safety standards.

Track your daily tasks and accomplishments using the Table view in ClickUp to ensure you're meeting performance expectations.

4. Drive innovation and problem-solving

By the 90-day mark, start contributing ideas for process improvements, efficiency enhancements, or innovative solutions within your role. Demonstrate your problem-solving skills and willingness to go above and beyond to add value to the team.

Utilize ClickUp's Custom Fields feature to track your innovative ideas and contributions to share with your manager during performance reviews.

For the Hiring Manager:

5. Provide feedback and set goals

Throughout the 30-60-90 day period, schedule regular check-ins with the new Automotive Glass Technician to provide feedback, address any challenges, and set clear performance goals for the upcoming months. Encourage open communication and offer support as needed to ensure a successful transition.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for check-in meetings and automatically assign follow-up tasks based on the discussions during those meetings.