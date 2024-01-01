30-60-90 Day Plan For Flight Crew Schedulers,

Take off to success with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Flight Crew Schedulers today! 🚀

Starting a new role as a flight crew scheduler can be exciting yet overwhelming. By using the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the employee can set clear expectations and goals for the first three months. This structured approach ensures a smooth transition into the role and helps the employee demonstrate their capabilities effectively.

1. Kick-off Meeting

For both the hiring manager and the employee, the first step is to schedule a kick-off meeting to discuss the expectations, responsibilities, and goals for the first 30 days. This meeting sets the tone for the entire onboarding process and ensures alignment between the manager's expectations and the employee's understanding.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule the kick-off meeting and set reminders for both parties.

2. Establish Learning Objectives

During the first 30 days, the employee should focus on learning the company's scheduling procedures, software systems, and understanding the intricacies of the flight crew scheduling process. Simultaneously, the hiring manager should provide necessary resources, introductions to key team members, and guidance on how to navigate challenges effectively.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a document outlining the learning objectives and key resources for the employee to refer back to.

3. Implement Process Improvements

As the employee transitions into the role, the next 30 days should be dedicated to identifying areas for process improvements within the flight crew scheduling process. The hiring manager should encourage the employee to propose innovative solutions, streamline workflows, and enhance efficiency where possible.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and suggest improvements based on data analysis.

4. Set Performance Goals

In the final 30 days, both the hiring manager and the employee should collaborate to set performance goals for the upcoming months. These goals should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART), aligning with the company's objectives while allowing the employee to showcase their skills and contributions effectively.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear performance objectives and track progress towards achieving them throughout the employee's tenure.