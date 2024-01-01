Starting a new role in the food service industry can be both exciting and overwhelming for both the hiring manager and the new employee. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Food Preparation Workers template, you can set clear goals and milestones to ensure a smooth transition and successful onboarding process.

For the hiring manager:

Monitor the progress of new employees and provide necessary support

Set expectations and goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days

Evaluate performance and adjust training as needed to maximize productivity

For the employee:

Establish clear objectives and milestones for each phase of onboarding

Track progress and accomplishments to stay on target

Demonstrate growth and competency in food preparation skills

Start your journey in the food service industry on the right foot with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template!