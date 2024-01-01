30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Nurse Aides

Get started on the right foot and make the most of your probationary period with ClickUp's comprehensive template today!

Starting a new role as a Certified Nurse Aide can be both exciting and overwhelming. Whether you're the hiring manager looking to set your new hire up for success or the employee ready to hit the ground running, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template is here to guide you through the crucial probationary period.

Starting a new role as a Certified Nurse Aide? Dive into the benefits of utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template to set you up for success and impress your hiring manager:

Excited to embark on your new journey as a Certified Nurse Aide? The 30-60-90 Day Plan is here to guide both you and your hiring manager through the crucial first months. Let's dive into the steps for success!

1. Onboard effectively

As a new Certified Nurse Aide, your first 30 days are all about getting comfortable with your role and the facility's protocols. Meet with your hiring manager to discuss your training schedule, shadow experienced colleagues, and familiarize yourself with the workplace environment.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually organize your onboarding tasks, from training sessions to facility tours.

2. Build relationships

In the next 30 days, focus on establishing connections with your colleagues, supervisors, and most importantly, the patients. Take the time to understand their needs, preferences, and how you can provide the best care possible.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins with your team members and patient care activities.

3. Dive deeper into your role

As you approach day 90, it's time to take on more responsibilities and show your hiring manager what you're capable of. Volunteer for additional tasks, seek feedback on your performance, and identify areas where you can contribute more effectively.

Leverage Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for important deadlines and follow-ups on tasks related to your expanded responsibilities.

4. Set personal development goals

Discuss your career aspirations with your hiring manager during the first 90 days. Whether it's pursuing further certifications, specializing in a specific area of care, or taking on a leadership role, setting clear goals will show your commitment to growth within the organization.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to track your progress towards achieving your personal development milestones and share them with your hiring manager for alignment.

5. Reflect and plan ahead

As you reach the end of your 90-day plan, take time to reflect on your accomplishments, challenges faced, and areas for improvement. Have a comprehensive discussion with your hiring manager to review your performance, receive constructive feedback, and outline goals for the coming months.

Create a Dashboard in ClickUp to compile feedback from your hiring manager, self-reflections, and upcoming objectives to keep track of your progress and plan for the future.