Don't just start your new role—excel in it! Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today.

Starting a new role as a contracting manager can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can hit the ground running and make a lasting impact right from the start. This template caters to both hiring managers and employees, providing a comprehensive roadmap for success.

Embarking on your new role as a contracting manager? This template is your secret weapon, offering a roadmap to success for both you and your hiring manager. By utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Contracting Managers, you'll experience benefits such as:

For both hiring managers and employees starting a new role as Contracting Managers, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers the following key elements:

Welcome to the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Contracting Managers template in ClickUp! This comprehensive plan will help contracting managers successfully navigate their new role. Let's dive into the steps for both the hiring manager and the new employee:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Welcome and Introduction

Start by welcoming the new contracting manager to the team and providing an overview of the company's goals and expectations. Clearly communicate the role, responsibilities, and how the new hire will contribute to the team's success.

Use a Whiteboard in ClickUp to create an interactive welcome message and outline key information.

2. Set Clear Objectives

Work with the new contracting manager to establish clear goals and objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. These objectives should align with the company's overall strategy and provide a roadmap for success.

Create Goals in ClickUp to outline specific objectives and key results for each milestone.

3. Provide Necessary Resources

Ensure the new contracting manager has access to all the tools, information, and support needed to excel in their role. This includes training materials, contact information for key stakeholders, and any relevant documents or templates.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store important resources and training materials for easy access.

For the New Employee:

4. Learning and Observation

During the first 30 days, focus on learning about the company's processes, culture, and existing contracts. Take the time to observe team dynamics, understand client relationships, and familiarize yourself with the tools and systems used.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visually organize and track your learning progress.

5. Action and Implementation

In the next 30 days, start implementing your knowledge by actively participating in contract negotiations, drafting new agreements, and collaborating with internal teams. Begin taking ownership of projects and demonstrating your contracting skills.

Create tasks in ClickUp to manage your daily activities and track progress on key projects.

6. Review and Optimization

As you approach the 90-day mark, reflect on your achievements, challenges, and areas for improvement. Seek feedback from your manager, team members, and clients to identify opportunities for growth and optimization in your role.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize your progress and performance metrics for a comprehensive review.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new contracting manager can work together to ensure a smooth transition and set the stage for long-term success in the role.