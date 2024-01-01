Whether you're the new tax examiner looking to excel or the hiring manager aiming for a seamless onboarding experience, this template has got you covered. Let's make those first 90 days count!

Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Tax Examiners template, designed to streamline your onboarding process and set clear goals for your first three months on the job. Here are the key elements that will help both the hiring manager and the new employee:

Excited to kickstart your role as a Tax Examiner? Here’s a comprehensive guide for both you and your hiring manager on how to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Tax Examiners template in ClickUp:

1. Collaborate on Objectives

As the new Tax Examiner, start by collaborating with your hiring manager to outline clear objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Define key tasks, projects, and goals to ensure alignment on expectations and success criteria.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set and track objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Establish Learning Goals

For the first 30 days, focus on getting up to speed with company policies, tax regulations, and internal processes. In the next 30 days, aim to deepen your understanding of complex tax scenarios. By the 90-day mark, set goals to independently handle challenging tax audits.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to compile resources, guides, and learning materials for each learning phase.

3. Build Relationships

Within the first 30 days, prioritize building relationships with team members, stakeholders, and other departments. By the 60-day mark, aim to establish effective communication channels and collaborative partnerships. By day 90, aim to have a strong network within the organization.

Leverage the Board view in ClickUp to visually map out key stakeholders and team members to connect with.

4. Dive into Tax Audits

In the initial 30 days, focus on shadowing senior examiners and understanding their audit processes. By the 60-day mark, actively participate in audit reviews and begin leading smaller audits. By day 90, aim to independently conduct full-scale tax audits.

Use the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to schedule and track your progression through various audit tasks.

5. Seek Feedback and Development

Regularly seek feedback from your hiring manager on your progress and areas for improvement. Use this feedback to proactively address any gaps in knowledge or skills. By the 90-day mark, discuss opportunities for further professional development.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to schedule regular feedback sessions and track developmental goals.

6. Evaluate and Plan Ahead

At the end of the 90 days, reflect on your achievements, challenges, and areas for growth. Collaborate with your hiring manager to create a new plan for the upcoming months based on your performance and career goals.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize your progress, achievements, and areas needing improvement for effective planning moving forward.