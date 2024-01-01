Ready to take your practice to the next level? Dive into ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

Starting a new role as a chiropractor or guiding growth initiatives in your practice can be daunting. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Chiropractors template, both new hires and seasoned professionals can hit the ground running with a strategic roadmap for success!

ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Chiropractors template provides the perfect roadmap for success:

Starting a new role as a chiropractor or onboarding a new hire can be exciting and challenging. Here are five steps for both the hiring manager and the new employee to make the most out of the 30-60-90 Day Plan:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Share the Template

As a hiring manager, your first step is to share the 30-60-90 Day Plan template with the new chiropractor. This will help them understand what is expected during the first three months and align their goals with the organization's objectives.

Utilize the Email feature in ClickUp to send the template to the new hire seamlessly.

2. Set Clear Expectations

Communicate clearly about what success looks like at the end of each 30-60-90 day period. Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and milestones that the chiropractor should aim to achieve during their first three months on the job.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set measurable objectives for the chiropractor to work towards.

3. Provide Resources

Ensure the new chiropractor has access to all the necessary tools, training materials, and support needed to excel in their role. This could include access to patient records, training videos, and introductions to the team.

Use Docs to create a comprehensive resource hub for the new chiropractor to refer to during their onboarding process.

For the Chiropractor:

4. Create a 30-60-90 Day Roadmap

As a new chiropractor, your next step is to create a detailed roadmap for your first 90 days on the job. Outline your goals, tasks, and action items for each milestone to ensure a smooth transition into your new role.

Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visually plan out your roadmap for the first three months.

5. Seek Feedback and Adjust

Throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan, actively seek feedback from your manager, colleagues, and patients. Use this feedback to adjust your approach, refine your skills, and ensure you are meeting the expectations set out for each phase.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for feedback sessions and check-ins with your manager.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new chiropractor can work together effectively to ensure a successful onboarding process and a productive start to the new role. 🚀