When diving into a new role as a high school librarian, having a clear plan in place can set you up for success from day one. Here are four steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for High School Librarians that will impress your hiring manager and help you excel in your new position.

1. Understand the School Environment

For both the hiring manager and the new librarian, it's crucial to start by familiarizing yourselves with the school environment. Get to know the layout of the library, the resources available, and the needs of the students and staff. Understanding the existing culture and processes will provide a solid foundation for planning your next steps.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to create a visual representation of the school environment, including tasks like meeting staff, exploring the library layout, and reviewing existing resources.

2. Develop a Comprehensive Collection Plan

Next, work on creating a detailed collection plan that outlines your strategy for enhancing the library's resources over the next 30, 60, and 90 days. Identify areas for improvement, consider budget constraints, and establish goals for expanding the collection to better serve the school community.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to categorize books, digital resources, and other materials needed for the collection plan.

3. Implement Technology and Educational Programs

To impress the hiring manager and demonstrate proactive planning, focus on integrating technology and educational programs into the library setting. Identify opportunities to enhance digital resources, introduce innovative learning tools, and collaborate with teachers to support curriculum goals.

Leverage Automations in ClickUp to streamline communication with teachers, set reminders for program deadlines, and automate routine tasks related to technology implementation.

4. Assess Progress and Seek Feedback

Both the hiring manager and the new librarian should regularly assess progress and seek feedback to ensure alignment with expectations. Schedule check-in meetings to discuss achievements, challenges, and areas for improvement. Use feedback to adjust the 30-60-90 day plan as needed and continue to strive for excellence in the role.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule feedback sessions, track progress on key initiatives, and make adjustments to the plan based on feedback received.