Get ready to hit the ground running and show your hiring manager what you're made of!

With this template, you can:

Starting a new role as a systems software developer can be both exciting and overwhelming for both you and your hiring manager. The ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Systems Software Developers is here to set you up for success from day one. This template empowers you to outline your goals, priorities, and tasks for the first three months, ensuring alignment with the company's objectives and a smooth transition into your new role.

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Systems Software Developers template, designed to help both managers and new hires kickstart their journey seamlessly:

Excited about your new role as a Systems Software Developer? Here's a comprehensive guide for both you and your hiring manager to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:

1. Set Clear Objectives

For the Employee:

As the employee, start by understanding the expectations and goals of the role. Define what success looks like for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Align these with the team's objectives and the company's mission.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline your personal objectives in alignment with the team and company goals.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide the employee with a detailed breakdown of what is expected from them in the first three months. Share insights into team dynamics, project timelines, and key deliverables.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to share important information and expectations with the new hire.

2. Dive into Learning and Research

For the Employee:

Spend the initial days understanding the company's systems, software architecture, and development processes. Identify key stakeholders and establish relationships.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to map out key team members and stakeholders.

For the Hiring Manager:

Ensure that the employee has access to necessary resources for learning, including documentation, training materials, and mentorship opportunities.

Leverage Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for important training sessions and milestones.

3. Develop a Plan of Action

For the Employee:

Based on your learning and understanding, create a detailed plan with specific tasks and milestones for each phase. Include learning goals, project involvements, and skill development targets.

Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to map out a timeline for achieving each milestone.

For the Hiring Manager:

Review the employee's plan, provide feedback, and align it with the team's goals and projects. Offer support and guidance where needed.

Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins and feedback sessions.

4. Implement and Execute

For the Employee and Hiring Manager:

Start executing the plan collaboratively. Engage in hands-on development work, contribute to team projects, and seek feedback regularly to ensure progress aligns with expectations.

Use Table view in ClickUp to track progress on tasks and deliverables.

5. Monitor Progress and Adapt

For the Employee and Hiring Manager:

Regularly review progress against the set milestones. Identify any challenges or deviations from the plan and adapt accordingly. Celebrate achievements and reflect on areas for improvement.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to get a holistic view of progress and performance metrics.

6. Evaluate and Set New Goals

For the Employee:

At the end of each phase, evaluate your performance against the set goals. Reflect on your learning and achievements, and set new objectives for the next phase.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to mark key achievements and progress points.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide constructive feedback on the employee's performance, recognize accomplishments, and collaborate on setting new goals for the upcoming period.

Utilize Email in ClickUp to send feedback and updates securely.

By following these steps, both the new Systems Software Developer and the hiring manager can ensure a smooth transition and impactful first 30, 60, and 90 days in the role.