Steel Fabricator 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Embarking on a new role as a steel fabricator can be both exciting and overwhelming.
For the Hiring Manager:
- Clear visibility into the new employee's goals and progress
- Enhanced ability to provide timely feedback and support
- Improved resource allocation for efficient project completion
- Better coordination across teams for successful project execution
For the Employee:
- Structured roadmap for goal achievement
- Enhanced understanding of role expectations and responsibilities
- Increased productivity through focused task planning
- Accelerated integration into the team and company culture
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Steel Fabricators
This template includes:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring everyone is on the same page throughout the onboarding process
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress seamlessly
- Custom Views: Access different views such as References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to stay organized and focused on key tasks and milestones
Steel fabricators can use this template to set up a structured and efficient onboarding process, leading to increased productivity and successful project outcomes.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Steel Fabricators
Welcome to your new role as a Steel Fabricator! Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, this 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp will help you hit the ground running and set the stage for success in the steel fabrication industry.
1. Kick-off Meeting
As the hiring manager, schedule a kick-off meeting with the new employee to introduce them to the team, discuss expectations, and set clear goals for their first 30, 60, and 90 days. This meeting is crucial for alignment and establishing a solid foundation for success.
Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize the kick-off meeting efficiently.
2. Understand the Basics
New employees should spend their first 30 days focusing on understanding the basics of steel fabrication. Dive into company policies, safety procedures, tools, and equipment used in the industry. This foundational knowledge will be essential for a successful start.
Create tasks in ClickUp to track progress on learning the basics of steel fabrication.
3. Hands-on Training
For the next 30 days, employees should engage in hands-on training to apply the knowledge gained. This period is ideal for shadowing experienced fabricators, practicing welding techniques, and familiarizing themselves with the fabrication process.
Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to assign and manage hands-on training tasks effectively.
4. Project Collaboration
At the 60-day mark, employees should start collaborating on projects independently or with a team. This hands-on experience will help them hone their skills, gain confidence, and contribute effectively to ongoing fabrication projects.
Leverage the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize project timelines and dependencies for seamless collaboration.
5. Specialization and Skill Development
In the final 30 days, encourage employees to focus on specialization and skill development within steel fabrication. This could include mastering specific welding techniques, learning about new industry trends, or exploring advanced fabrication methods.
Use custom fields in ClickUp to track skill development milestones and areas of specialization.
6. Performance Review and Goal Setting
As the 90-day mark approaches, conduct a performance review with the employee to assess progress, provide feedback, and set new goals for the future. This review will help align expectations, celebrate achievements, and outline a path for continued growth and success.
Set up Automations in ClickUp to schedule performance reviews and goal-setting sessions efficiently.
Ready to excel in your role as a Steel Fabricator? With this 30-60-90 Day Plan template and ClickUp's features, you're well on your way to mastering the art of steel fabrication!
