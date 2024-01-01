30-60-90 Day Plan For Steel Fabricators

Get started today and pave your way to success in the steel fabrication world!

1. Kick-off Meeting

As the hiring manager, schedule a kick-off meeting with the new employee to introduce them to the team, discuss expectations, and set clear goals for their first 30, 60, and 90 days. This meeting is crucial for alignment and establishing a solid foundation for success.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize the kick-off meeting efficiently.

2. Understand the Basics

New employees should spend their first 30 days focusing on understanding the basics of steel fabrication. Dive into company policies, safety procedures, tools, and equipment used in the industry. This foundational knowledge will be essential for a successful start.

Create tasks in ClickUp to track progress on learning the basics of steel fabrication.

3. Hands-on Training

For the next 30 days, employees should engage in hands-on training to apply the knowledge gained. This period is ideal for shadowing experienced fabricators, practicing welding techniques, and familiarizing themselves with the fabrication process.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to assign and manage hands-on training tasks effectively.

4. Project Collaboration

At the 60-day mark, employees should start collaborating on projects independently or with a team. This hands-on experience will help them hone their skills, gain confidence, and contribute effectively to ongoing fabrication projects.

Leverage the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize project timelines and dependencies for seamless collaboration.

5. Specialization and Skill Development

In the final 30 days, encourage employees to focus on specialization and skill development within steel fabrication. This could include mastering specific welding techniques, learning about new industry trends, or exploring advanced fabrication methods.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to track skill development milestones and areas of specialization.

6. Performance Review and Goal Setting

As the 90-day mark approaches, conduct a performance review with the employee to assess progress, provide feedback, and set new goals for the future. This review will help align expectations, celebrate achievements, and outline a path for continued growth and success.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to schedule performance reviews and goal-setting sessions efficiently.

Ready to excel in your role as a Steel Fabricator? With this 30-60-90 Day Plan template and ClickUp's features, you're well on your way to mastering the art of steel fabrication!