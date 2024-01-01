For hiring managers, this template allows you to:

Starting a new role as an applications developer can be both thrilling and daunting. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Applications Developers, you can hit the ground running with a clear roadmap for success that impresses both your new team and hiring manager.

As an applications developer starting a new role, this template empowers you to hit the ground running and make a meaningful impact on your team. For both you and your hiring manager, here's how this plan benefits you:

New Employee: Use the template to set clear goals, track progress, and collaborate effectively with the team during the onboarding process.Hiring Manager: Monitor the new employee's progress, provide support, and ensure a smooth transition into the role using the template's customizable features.

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Applications Developers template, designed to help both the hiring manager and new employee navigate the onboarding process seamlessly:

Absolutely! Here are four essential steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Application Developers, addressing both the hiring manager and the new employee:

1. Set clear expectations

As a hiring manager, it's crucial to outline clear expectations for the new application developer for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Communicate project goals, timelines, and key performance indicators. This will provide the employee with a roadmap for success right from the start.

New employee, review the provided plan carefully and seek clarification on any unclear points. Understand the projects, tasks, and objectives you're expected to accomplish in each phase.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and key results for each phase of the plan.

2. Establish key milestones

Hiring manager, identify key milestones that the application developer should achieve within each 30-day period. These milestones should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) to track progress effectively.

New employee, break down the milestones into actionable steps and create a timeline for completion. This will help you stay on track and ensure you're meeting the expectations set for each phase.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to track and manage key milestones throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

3. Regular progress check-ins

Hiring manager, schedule regular check-in meetings with the new application developer to discuss progress, address any challenges, and provide feedback. These meetings are essential for fostering open communication and ensuring alignment with organizational goals.

New employee, actively participate in these check-ins, share updates on your progress, and seek guidance or support when needed. Use this opportunity to showcase your achievements and discuss any roadblocks.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage progress check-in meetings effectively.

4. Reflect, adjust, and plan ahead

Hiring manager, at the end of each 30-day period, review the progress made by the application developer, provide constructive feedback, and adjust the plan for the next phase based on the outcomes.

New employee, reflect on your achievements and challenges during the past 30 days, make necessary adjustments to your approach, and plan ahead for the upcoming phase. Stay agile and adaptable to meet changing project requirements.

Utilize the Dashboard feature in ClickUp to gain insights into your progress and make informed decisions for the next phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan.