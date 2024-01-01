30-60-90 Day Plan For Medical Anthropologists

Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's comprehensive template today!

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set Clear Expectations

As a hiring manager, it's crucial to establish clear expectations for the new Medical Anthropologist. Communicate the specific goals and objectives you expect them to achieve within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Make sure these goals align with the broader objectives of the team and organization.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline and share these expectations with the new hire.

2. Provide Resources and Support

Ensure that the new Medical Anthropologist has all the necessary resources, tools, and support to succeed in their role. This includes access to relevant data, research materials, and training opportunities. Be available to answer questions and offer guidance as needed during their onboarding period.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a central repository of resources and training materials for easy access.

For the New Employee:

3. Learn the Landscape

During the first 30 days, focus on immersing yourself in the organization's culture, team dynamics, and ongoing projects. Familiarize yourself with the key stakeholders, processes, and challenges within the medical anthropology department.

Visualize the organizational structure using the Board view in ClickUp to understand team dynamics at a glance.

4. Develop a Research Plan

In the next 30 days, concentrate on developing a comprehensive research plan that aligns with the organization's objectives. Identify key research questions, methodologies, and potential collaborations to advance the field of medical anthropology within the organization.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule research milestones and deadlines for your plan.

5. Implement Findings and Evaluate Impact

In the final 30 days, begin implementing your research findings and initiatives. Monitor the impact of your work on patient outcomes, healthcare practices, or organizational policies. Collect feedback from stakeholders and evaluate the effectiveness of your contributions.

Use the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to track the progress and impact of your research projects through customizable metrics and charts.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Medical Anthropologist can ensure a smooth transition and impactful contributions in the first 30-60-90 days.