30-60-90 Day Plan For Exercise Physiologists

Starting a new role as an exercise physiologist can be both exciting and overwhelming. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template is here to guide you through every step of the way! Whether you're the hiring manager looking to set expectations or the new employee eager to hit the ground running, this template has got you covered.

Whether you're a new exercise physiologist or a hiring manager looking to set your team up for success, this template offers a range of benefits for everyone involved:

As a hiring manager, this template provides a comprehensive solution for structuring onboarding plans and monitoring progress for exercise physiologists joining your team. For new employees, this template serves as a roadmap for efficient task management, clear communication, and successful client program development.

It's essential for exercise physiologists to have a structured plan in place for client progress tracking and personalized program development.

When it comes to acing your first 30-60-90 days as an Exercise Physiologist, having a clear plan in place can set you up for success. Here's a comprehensive guide to help both you as the new hire and your hiring manager navigate the first few months seamlessly:

1. Collaborate on setting goals

For the Employee:

In your first week, sit down with your hiring manager to discuss and define your goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals can include getting familiar with the facility, meeting key stakeholders, and setting up initial client assessments.

For the Hiring Manager:

Empower your new Exercise Physiologist by providing clarity on the expectations and objectives for each milestone. Ensure that the goals align with the overall objectives of the facility and the role.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals collaboratively.

2. Dive into learning and observation

For the Employee:

During the first month, focus on absorbing as much information as possible. Shadow experienced colleagues, familiarize yourself with the systems and processes in place, and seek opportunities to learn about the facility's clientele.

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage the new hire to actively engage in learning opportunities, ask questions, and seek feedback. Provide resources and support to facilitate a smooth onboarding experience.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually track the progress of learning and observation tasks.

3. Develop and implement client strategies

For the Employee:

In the second month, start developing personalized exercise plans for clients. Implement these strategies, track progress, and make adjustments as needed based on client feedback and progress.

For the Hiring Manager:

Support the employee in developing client strategies by providing access to necessary tools and resources. Offer guidance and feedback to ensure the strategies align with best practices.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline client progress tracking and follow-ups.

4. Evaluate and adjust for continuous improvement

For the Employee:

As you approach the end of the third month, take time to reflect on your performance, achievements, and areas for growth. Identify what worked well, what didn't, and create a plan for ongoing professional development.

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct a performance review to assess the new hire's progress and achievements. Provide constructive feedback, recognize successes, and collaborate on a plan for further skill development.

Leverage Dashboards in ClickUp to visually summarize performance metrics and areas for improvement.