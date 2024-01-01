Get started now and pave the way for a successful journey in your new role!

In this template, you can:

Starting a new role as a media relations specialist can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Media Relations Specialists, you can hit the ground running and make a lasting impact from day one! This template is designed to help you and your hiring manager align on goals and expectations, ensuring a smooth transition and effective strategy execution.

Joining a new role as a media relations specialist is both thrilling and challenging. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Media Relations Specialists, you can hit the ground running and set yourself up for success right from the start. Here's how this plan benefits both you and your hiring manager:

Here are the key elements of the template that will guide both you and your hiring manager through the onboarding process:

Congratulations on your new role as a Media Relations Specialist! To hit the ground running and impress your hiring manager, follow these steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:

1. Understand the Expectations

For the Hiring Manager: Clearly outline the key responsibilities, goals, and performance expectations for the role. This will help the new hire understand what success looks like in the position.

For the Employee: Review the expectations set by your manager and ensure you have a clear understanding of what is expected of you in the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline and track these expectations effectively.

2. Research and Strategize

For the Hiring Manager: Provide resources and insights to help the new hire research the company, industry, and media landscape. Encourage them to develop strategies to build relationships with key media outlets.

For the Employee: Dive deep into researching the company, its competitors, and the current media relations strategies in place. Develop a comprehensive plan to engage with media outlets and journalists effectively.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to organize research materials and brainstorm strategies.

3. Build Relationships

For the Hiring Manager: Introduce the new hire to key stakeholders, team members, and external contacts. Foster an environment of collaboration and support.

For the Employee: Start reaching out to media contacts, journalists, and influencers to establish relationships. Attend networking events and engage with industry professionals to build a strong network.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for reaching out to contacts and following up.

4. Develop Content and Campaigns

For the Hiring Manager: Provide guidance on content creation, campaign planning, and media pitching strategies. Offer feedback and support as the new hire develops their first media campaigns.

For the Employee: Start creating compelling content, press releases, and media pitches. Develop a content calendar and plan media campaigns for the upcoming months.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule content creation tasks and campaign deadlines.

5. Measure and Adjust

For the Hiring Manager: Set up regular check-ins to review progress, provide feedback, and adjust strategies as needed. Celebrate wins and address any challenges the new hire may be facing.

For the Employee: Track the success of your media campaigns, monitor press mentions, and analyze the impact of your media relations efforts. Make adjustments based on the results to improve performance.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize campaign metrics and track progress over the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Media Relations Specialist can ensure a smooth and successful transition into the role. Best of luck on your new journey!