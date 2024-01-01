30-60-90 Day Plan For Architecture Professors

For hiring managers, this template provides insight into the new professor's strategic approach and commitment to excellence. Start planning your path to academic success today with ClickUp!

When it comes to onboarding new Architecture Professors, having a structured 30-60-90 Day Plan is crucial for a successful transition. Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, following these steps will ensure a smooth start and set the foundation for a productive tenure in academia.

1. Collaborate on the Plan

As the hiring manager, work closely with the new Architecture Professor to create a comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan. This collaborative approach will allow both parties to align expectations, set clear goals, and establish a timeline for achieving key milestones.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a shared document where both parties can contribute to and review the plan together.

2. Focus on the First 30 Days

For the first 30 days, the new Architecture Professor should prioritize learning the university's culture, understanding the curriculum, and getting to know colleagues and students. As the hiring manager, provide ample support, resources, and guidance to facilitate a smooth transition into the role.

Use recurring tasks in ClickUp to set reminders for key activities and check-ins during the initial 30-day period.

3. Set Development Goals for 60 Days

Moving into the second month, shift the focus towards setting development goals that align with the professor's long-term objectives. Encourage the professor to start implementing new teaching strategies, engaging in research projects, and contributing to departmental initiatives.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to track progress towards specific development goals set for the 60-day mark.

4. Plan for Long-Term Success in 90 Days

By the end of the first 90 days, the Architecture Professor should be fully integrated into the academic environment, making meaningful contributions to the department and fostering positive relationships with students and colleagues. As the hiring manager, conduct a comprehensive review to assess the professor's performance and provide feedback for continuous improvement.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set measurable objectives for the professor to achieve by the end of the 90-day period.

5. Regularly Review and Adjust the Plan

Both the hiring manager and the new Architecture Professor should regularly review the 30-60-90 Day Plan to track progress, address any challenges, and make necessary adjustments. This ongoing communication and feedback loop will ensure that the professor stays on track towards meeting academic goals and excelling in their role.

Implement Automations in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins and updates on the progress of the 30-60-90 Day Plan, keeping both parties informed and engaged throughout the onboarding process.