30-60-90 Day Plan For Wholesale Buyers

Starting a new role as a wholesale buyer can be exciting yet overwhelming. By utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp and following these steps, you can ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success in your new position. With a clear plan in place, both you and your hiring manager can align on expectations and goals for the upcoming months.

1. Kick-off Meeting

For the Employee: Schedule a kick-off meeting with your hiring manager within the first week. Use this time to discuss expectations, goals, and any specific requirements for the role.For the Hiring Manager: Prepare for the meeting by outlining key responsibilities, targets, and resources available to support the new wholesale buyer.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to set up and organize the kick-off meeting.

2. Research and Analysis

For the Employee: Spend the first 30 days conducting thorough research on the wholesale market, competitors, and current trends. Analyze historical data and identify potential opportunities for growth.For the Hiring Manager: Provide access to necessary resources, data, and tools to facilitate the research process.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to track research findings and analysis progress.

3. Relationship Building

For the Employee: Focus on building relationships with key suppliers, vendors, and internal stakeholders. Understanding the network and dynamics within the industry is crucial for effective decision-making.For the Hiring Manager: Introduce the new wholesale buyer to relevant contacts and teams to foster collaboration and communication.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually map out and manage relationships with key stakeholders.

4. Strategic Planning

For the Employee: Develop a strategic plan for the next 60 days based on your research findings and relationships established. Set clear objectives, timelines, and KPIs to measure progress.For the Hiring Manager: Review and provide feedback on the strategic plan, aligning expectations and ensuring it aligns with organizational goals.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set and track strategic objectives for the wholesale buyer.

5. Execution and Review

For the Employee: Execute the strategic plan in the final 30 days, monitoring progress, and making adjustments as necessary. Keep open communication with the hiring manager for support and feedback.For the Hiring Manager: Support the wholesale buyer during the execution phase, provide feedback on performance, and schedule a review meeting to assess outcomes and plan for the future.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to remind both parties of upcoming review meetings and progress check-ins.

By following these steps and leveraging the features in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new wholesale buyer can work together seamlessly to achieve success in the role.