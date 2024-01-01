30-60-90 Day Plan For Career Counselors and Advisors

Starting a new role as a career counselor or advisor can feel overwhelming, but with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, both you and your hiring manager can kickstart your journey with clarity and confidence!

Here's how this template can benefit you:

Set clear goals, tasks, and milestones for each phase of your transition

Ensure a smooth onboarding process for students or job seekers

Track progress and accomplishments to stay on top of your career development

Get started today with ClickUp's comprehensive template and pave the way for a successful career counseling journey ahead!