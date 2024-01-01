Take charge of your career and make a difference from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template!

Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template designed for Chemical Dependency Counselors, offering a structured approach to guide individuals towards long-term recovery:

To help both the hiring manager and the new employee navigate the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Chemical Dependency Counselors effectively, follow these steps for a successful start:

1. Review the plan together

Hiring Manager: Share the detailed 30-60-90 Day Plan with the new employee during the onboarding process. Walk through the key milestones and expectations for each phase to ensure alignment and understanding.

Employee: Take the time to review the plan thoroughly. Understand the goals set for each phase and seek clarification on any tasks or objectives that may be unclear.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize the plan's timeline and milestones clearly.

2. First 30 Days: Training and Orientation

Hiring Manager: Provide necessary training resources, introduce the team, and outline initial tasks. Offer guidance and support to help the new employee settle in smoothly.

Employee: Focus on learning the company culture, understanding processes, and building relationships with colleagues and clients.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule training sessions and orientation activities efficiently.

3. Days 31-60: Building Skills and Client Interaction

Hiring Manager: Encourage the employee to start applying their knowledge to real-world scenarios. Provide opportunities for skill-building and shadowing experienced counselors.

Employee: Begin working with clients under supervision, practice intervention techniques, and enhance your counseling skills.

Assign tasks in ClickUp to track skill-building activities and client interactions effectively.

4. Days 61-90: Independence and Goal Achievement

Hiring Manager: Empower the employee to work more autonomously. Set challenging goals for client outcomes and professional development.

Employee: Take more ownership of client cases, demonstrate your counseling expertise, and strive to meet or exceed performance targets.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline task assignments and progress tracking during this phase.

5. Evaluation and Feedback

Hiring Manager: Conduct a comprehensive performance review at the end of the 90-day period. Provide constructive feedback, celebrate achievements, and discuss opportunities for growth.

Employee: Reflect on your progress, seek feedback from clients and colleagues, and identify areas for improvement. Use this evaluation to set new goals for continued professional development.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to compile performance data and feedback for a comprehensive review meeting.

By following these steps collaboratively, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a smooth transition and successful integration into the role of a Chemical Dependency Counselor.