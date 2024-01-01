For hiring managers, this template offers a clear roadmap to assess progress and provide support. For new employees, it serves as a guiding light towards success in improving oral health in the community.

Starting a new role as a public health dentist can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can hit the ground running and make a meaningful impact from day one! This template is designed to help you outline your goals, objectives, and tasks for the first three months of your employment, ensuring a smooth transition and effective planning.

As a new public health dentist or a hiring manager, the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Public Health Dentists offers numerous benefits:

Welcome to ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan for Public Health Dentists template! Whether you're the hiring manager or the newly onboarded employee, this template has everything you need to ensure a successful transition and impactful contribution to community oral health:

Starting a new role as a public health dentist can be exciting and challenging at the same time. To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, follow these six steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Public Health Dentists:

1. Align on Expectations

For the hiring manager and the new employee, it's crucial to align on expectations from day one. Discuss key responsibilities, goals, and performance indicators for each phase of the plan. This clarity will help the employee understand what success looks like in their new role and enable the hiring manager to provide the necessary support.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan and track progress collaboratively.

2. Learn and Adapt

During the first 30 days, focus on learning about the organization, its culture, existing processes, and the community you'll be serving. Adapt to the work environment, understand patient demographics, and familiarize yourself with any ongoing projects.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to organize and prioritize your learning tasks and adapt quickly to your new role.

3. Establish Relationships

Building strong relationships with colleagues, staff members, and community partners is essential for success. In the next 30 days, focus on networking within the organization and the broader public health community to establish rapport and understand collaboration opportunities.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule meetings with key stakeholders and keep track of networking opportunities.

4. Set Strategic Goals

As you enter the 60-day mark, it's time to set more strategic goals aligned with the organization's mission and vision. Identify areas for improvement, propose projects that contribute to public health initiatives, and seek ways to enhance patient care and community outreach.

Use the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to create a timeline for your strategic goals and ensure they are achievable within the specified timeframe.

5. Implement Initiatives

In the next 30 days, focus on implementing the initiatives you've planned. Collaborate with your team, leverage existing resources, and communicate progress transparently with the hiring manager. Monitor outcomes closely and be prepared to make adjustments if needed.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and ensure efficient implementation of your initiatives.

6. Evaluate and Plan Ahead

As you reach the 90-day mark, take time to evaluate your progress against the set goals. Reflect on challenges faced, successes achieved, and areas for improvement. Collaborate with the hiring manager to develop a long-term plan that aligns with the organization's strategic objectives.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize your performance metrics and progress over the 90-day period, enabling data-driven decisions for future planning.