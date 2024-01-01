Get started today and set yourself up for success from day one!

Congratulations on your new role as a Reservation Agent! To ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success, follow these steps in the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Reservation Agents. This plan will help you impress your hiring manager and hit the ground running in your new position.

1. Understand the Role

For the Hiring Manager: Provide a detailed overview of the responsibilities, expectations, and key performance indicators for the Reservation Agent role. Ensure the new hire has a clear understanding of their duties and how their success will be measured.

For the Employee: Dedicate time to thoroughly review the job description, team structure, and any training materials provided. Reach out to your manager or colleagues with any questions to clarify your role's scope and goals.

Use Docs in ClickUp to share detailed role descriptions and training materials with the new hire.

2. Learn the Reservation System

For the Hiring Manager: Facilitate access to the reservation system and provide training resources to help the new agent become familiar with the platform.

For the Employee: Spend time during the first 30 days mastering the reservation system, understanding booking procedures, and familiarizing yourself with common guest inquiries.

Utilize tasks in ClickUp to track progress on system training and document any challenges faced.

3. Develop Customer Service Skills

For the Hiring Manager: Emphasize the importance of exceptional customer service and provide examples of best practices for handling guest inquiries and concerns.

For the Employee: Practice active listening, empathy, and problem-solving techniques to enhance your customer service skills. Seek feedback from experienced colleagues to improve your interactions with guests.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to track customer service training and feedback received.

4. Enhance Sales Techniques

For the Hiring Manager: Introduce the reservation sales process and share strategies for upselling room upgrades or additional services to guests.

For the Employee: Attend sales training sessions and shadow experienced agents to observe effective sales techniques in action. Practice incorporating upselling into your reservations while maintaining excellent service.

Assign tasks in ClickUp to practice sales techniques and track upselling performance.

5. Focus on Team Collaboration

For the Hiring Manager: Encourage teamwork and collaboration among Reservation Agents to foster a supportive work environment.

For the Employee: Engage with team members, participate in team meetings, and offer assistance when needed. Building strong relationships with colleagues will enhance productivity and job satisfaction.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visualize team workflows and collaborate effectively with peers.

6. Set Personal Development Goals

For the Hiring Manager: Support the employee in setting personal development goals aligned with their career aspirations and the company's objectives.

For the Employee: Reflect on your progress during the first 90 days and identify areas for improvement or further development. Discuss your goals with your manager to receive guidance on how to grow within the role.

Create Goals in ClickUp to set and track personal development objectives throughout your journey as a Reservation Agent.

By following these steps in the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Reservation Agents, you'll demonstrate your dedication to excellence, adaptability, and growth within your new role. Best of luck on your journey as a valuable member of the reservation team!