Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today and set the stage for success!

Starting a new role as an Employee Development Specialist can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can kickstart your journey with confidence and clarity. This template is the ultimate roadmap for success, outlining goals, tasks, and expectations for your onboarding process. For hiring managers, it ensures a smooth transition for new team members, setting the stage for their professional growth within the company. Whether you're the one stepping into the role or guiding a new hire, this template is your secret weapon to accelerate success and foster development from day one.

Empower hiring managers and new employees alike with our 30-60-90 Day Plan template! This tool benefits both parties by:

Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Employee Development Specialists template! This comprehensive template caters to both the hiring manager and new employee, ensuring a seamless onboarding process and setting clear expectations for professional development. Here are the main elements of this template:

Excited to start your new role as an Employee Development Specialist? Setting up a 30-60-90 Day Plan can help you hit the ground running and ensure you're on track for success. Here's how you and your hiring manager can collaborate effectively:

1. Align on Expectations

For the Hiring Manager: Sit down with your new Employee Development Specialist to discuss the objectives and key responsibilities of the role. Clearly communicate what success looks like at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks to set a foundation for growth and development.

For the Employee: Engage in open dialogue with your hiring manager to gain a deep understanding of what is expected of you during the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Ask questions to clarify any uncertainties and ensure alignment on goals and priorities.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear and measurable objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Establish Learning Goals

For the Hiring Manager: Work together with the Employee Development Specialist to identify areas where they need to develop skills or knowledge. Create a list of training opportunities, resources, and mentorship programs that will support their growth.

For the Employee: Take ownership of your learning journey by actively seeking out opportunities to enhance your skills. Research relevant courses, workshops, and industry events that can help you excel in your role.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to compile a list of resources and learning materials for each phase of the plan.

3. Build Relationships

For the Hiring Manager: Introduce the Employee Development Specialist to key stakeholders and team members. Encourage networking and collaboration to foster a supportive work environment.

For the Employee: Proactively engage with colleagues across different departments to build strong relationships. Seek mentorship from experienced team members to gain insights and perspectives on the company culture.

Leverage Board view in ClickUp to visualize key relationships and track interactions with team members.

4. Track Progress

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-ins with the Employee Development Specialist to review progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges. Adjust the plan as needed to ensure continuous improvement.

For the Employee: Keep a personal log of your achievements, challenges, and areas for improvement during the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Reflect on your progress and be open to receiving feedback from your manager.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to monitor progress and track key milestones throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

5. Evaluate and Plan Ahead

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the Employee Development Specialist's performance at the end of each phase. Celebrate achievements, address any gaps, and collaboratively set new goals for the upcoming period.

For the Employee: Reflect on your accomplishments and challenges during the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Identify areas where you excelled and areas where you can improve. Develop a new set of goals for the next phase of your development.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline the evaluation process and set reminders for future planning sessions.