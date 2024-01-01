For new employees, this template acts as a guiding light, helping them navigate their first crucial months on the job with confidence and clarity. Let's make onboarding a breeze!

Starting a new job as a public safety telecommunicator is both exciting and overwhelming. For hiring managers, ensuring a seamless onboarding process is crucial. And for new employees, having a clear roadmap can make all the difference. That's where ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template for Public Safety Telecommunicators comes in!

Creating a solid 30-60-90 Day Plan for Public Safety Telecommunicators can help both the hiring manager and the new employee align on expectations and goals. Here's how you can effectively utilize the plan using ClickUp:

1. Set Clear Objectives

As a hiring manager, it's crucial to establish clear objectives and key results for the new Public Safety Telecommunicator. By outlining what is expected in the first 30, 60, and 90 days, you can ensure that the new employee knows exactly what they need to achieve.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Develop a Training Schedule

For the new employee, having a structured training schedule is essential to onboard smoothly and efficiently. As a hiring manager, it's your responsibility to provide the necessary resources and training sessions to equip the Telecommunicator with the knowledge and skills required for the role.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to create a detailed training schedule with milestones and deadlines for completing training modules.

3. Implement Regular Check-ins

Both the hiring manager and the new employee should schedule regular check-in meetings to discuss progress, address any challenges, and provide feedback. These check-ins can help monitor performance, offer support, and ensure that the Telecommunicator is on track to meet their goals.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp for check-in meetings and use Automations to send reminders to both parties before each meeting.

4. Track Progress and Adjust Goals

Throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan, it's essential to track the Telecommunicator's progress against the set objectives. If adjustments need to be made to the plan or goals, both the hiring manager and the employee should be open to revising the initial roadmap based on the employee's performance and feedback.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize and track progress towards goals, making it easy to identify areas for improvement.

5. Celebrate Milestones and Achievements

Recognizing and celebrating milestones and achievements is crucial for boosting morale and motivation. As a hiring manager, acknowledge the Telecommunicator's progress at the end of each phase and provide positive reinforcement to encourage continued success.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to create a column dedicated to celebrating achievements and milestones reached during the 30-60-90 Day Plan.