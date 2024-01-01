Get ready to hit the ground running and excel in your role while providing exceptional patient care. Make your first 90 days count with ClickUp's comprehensive template!

Starting a new role as a phlebotomist can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Phlebotomists template, both you and your hiring manager can set clear expectations and goals for a successful onboarding journey.

1. Collaboratively define goals

For the Hiring Manager:

Begin by setting clear expectations and goals for the new Phlebotomist. Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and specific objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Make sure these goals are aligned with the overall departmental and organizational objectives.

Use Goals in ClickUp to create and align objectives for the new Phlebotomist's first 30, 60, and 90 days.

For the Employee:

Engage in a discussion with the hiring manager to understand their expectations and the goals set for the first few months. Ask questions to clarify any uncertainties and ensure alignment with the objectives.

2. Create a detailed action plan

For the Hiring Manager:

Break down the goals into actionable steps and milestones for the employee. Provide guidance on the resources available, training programs, and any support needed to achieve the set objectives.

Utilize Tasks in ClickUp to outline specific action items for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

For the Employee:

Review the action plan provided by the hiring manager and seek clarification on any tasks or expectations. Take ownership of your onboarding process by actively engaging in the planned activities and seeking feedback along the way.

3. Regular progress check-ins

For the Hiring Manager:

Schedule regular check-in meetings with the new Phlebotomist to discuss progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges faced. Offer support and guidance to ensure a successful transition into the role.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to track the progress of the employee's tasks and milestones in real-time.

For the Employee:

Actively participate in the progress check-ins and openly communicate any roadblocks or achievements. Use these meetings as an opportunity to seek additional support, ask questions, and align on expectations.

4. Seek opportunities for growth

For the Hiring Manager:

Identify opportunities for the new Phlebotomist to expand their skills, knowledge, and experience within the organization. Encourage participation in training programs, workshops, or cross-functional projects.

Utilize ClickUp's Workload view to identify capacity for additional tasks and growth opportunities for the employee.

For the Employee:

Express interest in professional development opportunities and seek guidance from the hiring manager on potential growth paths within the organization. Take proactive steps to enhance your skills and contribute meaningfully to the team.

5. Evaluate and adapt

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct a comprehensive review of the employee's performance at the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period. Provide constructive feedback, celebrate achievements, and adjust goals for the upcoming phases based on the evaluation.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for performance evaluations and goal adjustments.

For the Employee:

Reflect on your progress at the end of each phase and identify areas for improvement. Act on the feedback provided by the hiring manager, adapt your approach as needed, and set new goals for the next phase of the plan. Stay open to learning and growing in your role as a Phlebotomist.

By following these steps collaboratively, both the hiring manager and the new Phlebotomist can effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp to ensure a successful onboarding experience and set the stage for long-term success in the role.