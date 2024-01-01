Whether you're a hiring manager looking to support your new team member or an employee ready to dive in, this template will set you up for success in the world of veterinary surgery. Start planning your path to excellence today!

Welcome to the team as a Veterinary Surgery Technician! Transitioning into a new role can be daunting, but with the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Veterinary Surgery Technicians template in ClickUp, you can set yourself up for success. Let's dive into the steps that both you and the hiring manager can follow to ensure a smooth onboarding process and a successful start to your new position.

1. Collaboratively Set Expectations

For the Hiring Manager:

As the hiring manager, it's crucial to establish clear expectations with the new Veterinary Surgery Technician. Outline key responsibilities, performance goals, and training opportunities for the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Use Goals in ClickUp to define and share expectations with the new employee.

For the Employee:

Engage in open communication with the hiring manager to understand the role requirements fully. Discuss expectations, goals, and any questions you may have to align your efforts with the team's objectives.

2. Training and Shadowing

For the Hiring Manager:

Develop a comprehensive training schedule for the new Veterinary Surgery Technician. Assign shadowing opportunities, training sessions, and introductions to team members to facilitate a smooth transition.

Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule training sessions and shadowing opportunities efficiently.

For the Employee:

Engage actively in training sessions and shadowing experiences. Take notes, ask questions, and familiarize yourself with the surgical procedures, equipment, and protocols during this phase.

3. Hands-On Experience

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide opportunities for hands-on experience and gradually assign tasks to the new Veterinary Surgery Technician. Offer guidance, feedback, and support as they gain practical experience.

Use Tasks in ClickUp to assign hands-on tasks and track the technician's progress.

For the Employee:

Demonstrate your willingness to learn and adapt by actively participating in surgical procedures, patient care, and other tasks assigned to you. Seek feedback and clarification to enhance your skills.

4. Progress Review

For the Hiring Manager:

Schedule regular check-in meetings to review the Veterinary Surgery Technician's progress. Provide constructive feedback, address any challenges, and celebrate achievements to keep them motivated.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to track the technician's progress and key milestones.

For the Employee:

Prepare for progress review meetings by reflecting on your performance, accomplishments, and areas for improvement. Act on feedback received to enhance your skills and performance.

5. Goal Alignment

For the Hiring Manager:

Align the technician's goals with the team's objectives and long-term vision. Discuss career development opportunities, certification programs, and growth paths to keep them motivated and engaged.

Utilize Custom Fields in ClickUp to align individual goals with team objectives effectively.

For the Employee:

Engage in discussions with the hiring manager to align your personal goals with the team's mission. Seek opportunities for growth, skill development, and career advancement within the veterinary surgery field.

6. Ongoing Development

For the Hiring Manager:

Support the Veterinary Surgery Technician's ongoing development by providing resources, mentorship, and opportunities for continuous learning. Encourage participation in workshops, conferences, and networking events.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline training processes and provide access to relevant resources.

For the Employee:

Take ownership of your professional development by seeking out learning opportunities, attending relevant workshops, and staying updated on industry trends. Actively engage in continuous learning to enhance your expertise as a Veterinary Surgery Technician.

By following these steps collaboratively, both the hiring manager and the new Veterinary Surgery Technician can work together to ensure a successful onboarding process and a productive start in the role. Best of luck in your new position!