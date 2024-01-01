30-60-90 Day Plan For Physical Therapy Aides

Get started on the right foot and set yourself up for a successful career in physical therapy with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Starting a new role as a Physical Therapy Aide can be overwhelming, but with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, both you and your hiring manager can stay on track and set clear expectations for success from day one.

1. Collaboratively set clear expectations

For the Employee:Begin by reviewing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. Understand the tasks and milestones expected of you in the first months of your role. Use this as a guide to align your efforts with the team's goals.

For the Hiring Manager:Meet with the new Physical Therapy Aide to discuss the plan. Clarify expectations, answer any questions, and ensure that both parties are on the same page regarding goals and objectives.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Focus on learning and skill development

For the Employee:During the first 30 days, immerse yourself in the work environment. Learn about the clinic's processes, understand the patient population, and familiarize yourself with the equipment and software used.

For the Hiring Manager:Provide resources, training materials, and shadowing opportunities to support the aide's learning curve. Schedule regular check-ins to assess progress and offer guidance.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create training materials and resources for the new hire.

3. Build relationships and contribute

For the Employee:In the next 30 days, start actively participating in patient care, assist therapists, and engage with the healthcare team. Seek feedback and continuously improve your skills based on input received.

For the Hiring Manager:Encourage teamwork and collaboration among staff members. Acknowledge the aide's contributions and provide constructive feedback to foster professional growth.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visualize team tasks and assignments for seamless collaboration.

4. Demonstrate growth and take ownership

For the Employee:In the final 30 days, showcase your progress by taking on more responsibilities, demonstrating initiative, and contributing innovative ideas to enhance patient care. Reflect on your achievements and set new goals for continued development.

For the Hiring Manager:Recognize the aide's achievements and discuss future opportunities for growth within the organization. Provide guidance on career advancement and offer support for ongoing professional development.

Track milestones and accomplishments in ClickUp to celebrate successes and plan for future growth opportunities.