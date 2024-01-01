Get started today and set the foundation for success in your new phlebotomy role!

Embarking on a new role as a Phlebotomy Technician can be both exciting and overwhelming. To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations for both the hiring manager and the new employee, follow these steps for utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Phlebotomy Technicians:

1. Collaborate on Initial Goals

For the hiring manager and the new Phlebotomy Technician, it's crucial to align on the initial goals and expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss key performance indicators, training requirements, and any specific projects or tasks that need to be accomplished during each phase.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for the employee and track their progress throughout the onboarding process.

2. Establish Training and Shadowing Schedule

Develop a comprehensive training and shadowing schedule for the new Phlebotomy Technician. Outline which procedures they will learn, who they will shadow, and when they will start performing tasks independently. This will help the employee feel supported and ensure they are on track to meet their goals.

Create tasks in ClickUp to schedule training sessions, shadowing opportunities, and check-ins for progress updates.

3. Monitor Progress and Provide Feedback

Both the hiring manager and the new Phlebotomy Technician should regularly touch base to discuss progress, challenges, and successes. Provide constructive feedback and guidance to help the employee improve their skills and address any areas of concern. Celebrate wins to keep motivation high.

Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to monitor the technician's progress and workload to ensure they are on track to meet their goals.

4. Evaluate Adaptability and Problem-Solving Skills

Throughout the 30-60-90 day period, assess the Phlebotomy Technician's adaptability and problem-solving skills. Evaluate how they handle new situations, interact with patients, and troubleshoot issues that may arise. This will help determine their readiness to work independently.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to track adaptability and problem-solving assessments for the technician's performance reviews.

5. Set Long-Term Development Goals

As the 90-day mark approaches, both parties should discuss and set long-term development goals for the Phlebotomy Technician. Identify areas for growth, additional training opportunities, and career advancement paths. This will ensure continued success and engagement in the role.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize the long-term development goals and track progress towards achieving them.