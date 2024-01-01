Embark on your photogrammetry journey with confidence and purpose—let ClickUp guide you every step of the way!

Congratulations on your new role as a Photogrammetrist! Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, using the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Photogrammetrists can set you up for success. Here are four steps to guide you through the process:

1. Set Clear Expectations

For the hiring manager: Clearly outline the objectives, goals, and key responsibilities for the new Photogrammetrist position. Communicate what success looks like at the end of the 30, 60, and 90-day periods.

For the new employee: Review the expectations set by the hiring manager and seek clarification on any points that may be unclear. Understand how your performance will be measured during each phase of the plan.

Use Goals in ClickUp to align on expectations and track progress throughout the onboarding process.

2. Learn and Adapt

For the hiring manager: Provide access to resources, training materials, and team introductions to help the new Photogrammetrist get up to speed quickly. Offer guidance and support as needed.

For the new employee: Dedicate time to learning about the company culture, tools, processes, and projects. Ask questions, seek feedback, and adapt to the new environment.

Utilize the Gantt chart view in ClickUp to schedule training sessions and track progress on learning milestones.

3. Set Milestones

For the hiring manager: Break down the 30-60-90 Day Plan into specific milestones and deliverables. Regularly check in with the new Photogrammetrist to monitor progress and provide feedback.

For the new employee: Establish personal milestones aligned with the overall plan. Keep track of your achievements and seek feedback to ensure you're on the right track.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to create clear targets and milestones for each phase of the plan.

4. Evaluate and Adjust

For the hiring manager: Conduct regular performance reviews at the end of each 30-day period. Provide constructive feedback, acknowledge achievements, and adjust the plan as necessary based on progress.

For the new employee: Reflect on your performance, accomplishments, and challenges at the end of each phase. Identify areas for improvement, discuss them with the hiring manager, and adjust your approach accordingly.

Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to assess individual workloads and make informed decisions about task distribution and adjustments to the plan.