Starting a new role as an urban or regional planner can be both exciting and overwhelming. With so much to do and learn, having a structured plan in place is crucial for a successful start. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Urban and Regional Planners template is the perfect tool to guide you through the critical first months on the job.

Planning the first 30-60-90 days as an Urban and Regional Planner is crucial for a successful start. This template empowers both the hiring manager and the new employee by:

Congratulations on your new role as an Urban and Regional Planner! Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan is a fantastic way to set clear goals and expectations for your first few months on the job. Whether you're the hiring manager guiding a new team member or the employee starting the role, these steps will help you kickstart your journey.

1. Understand the Company's Vision

For the Hiring Manager: Sit down with the new Urban and Regional Planner and provide a comprehensive overview of the company's mission, values, and long-term objectives. This will help align their goals with the organization's vision.

For the New Employee: Schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to gain insights into the company culture, ongoing projects, and key stakeholders. Understanding the big picture will guide your planning process.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set milestones aligned with the company's vision.

2. Set Clear Objectives

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the new hire to establish specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Ensure these goals are challenging yet attainable.

For the New Employee: Develop a detailed plan outlining the tasks and projects you aim to accomplish within the first three months. Break them down into smaller, actionable steps.

Leverage Tasks in ClickUp to break down objectives into manageable action items.

3. Establish Key Relationships

For the Hiring Manager: Introduce the new Urban and Regional Planner to key team members, stakeholders, and departments. Encourage networking and collaboration from the beginning.

For the New Employee: Proactively reach out to colleagues, mentors, and other departments to build relationships. Schedule virtual coffee chats or meetings to learn more about their roles.

Utilize Integrations in ClickUp to schedule virtual meetings and stay connected.

4. Dive into Projects

For the Hiring Manager: Assign initial projects that align with the new hire's skills and interests. Provide guidance and resources to ensure a smooth transition.

For the New Employee: Immerse yourself in ongoing projects, ask questions, and seek feedback. Demonstrate your skills and willingness to learn.

Use Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize project timelines and dependencies.

5. Seek Feedback and Adapt

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-ins to provide constructive feedback and address any challenges the new Urban and Regional Planner may be facing. Encourage open communication.

For the New Employee: Request feedback on your progress and performance. Be open to suggestions for improvement and adapt your plan accordingly.

Create recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule feedback sessions and track progress.

6. Reflect and Plan Ahead

For the Hiring Manager: Reflect on the new hire's performance during the first 90 days. Acknowledge achievements and discuss areas for growth. Collaborate on setting new goals for the upcoming months.

For the New Employee: Take time to reflect on your accomplishments, challenges, and lessons learned. Use this insight to create a new plan for the next phase of your role.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to review progress and plan for the future.