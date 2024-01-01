Starting a new role as a wellness director is an exciting journey filled with potential for transformative impact on employee well-being. Whether you're the visionary leader shaping the future or the eager new hire ready to make a mark, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Wellness Directors template is your guiding light.

Congratulations on your new role as a Wellness Director! Getting started with a 30-60-90 Day Plan can set you up for success and make a positive impact right from the beginning. Whether you're the new hire or the hiring manager, this guide will help you navigate the process smoothly.

1. Align on Expectations

For the Employee: Schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to discuss their expectations for your first 30, 60, and 90 days in the role. Understand their key priorities and the outcomes they are looking for.For the Hiring Manager: Clearly communicate your expectations to the new Wellness Director. Share insights on key projects, goals, and milestones you'd like to see achieved within the first 90 days.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline and align on expectations for each phase of the plan.

2. Develop a Comprehensive Plan

For the Employee: Draft a detailed plan for your first 30, 60, and 90 days on the job. Break down tasks, projects, and objectives you aim to accomplish within each timeframe.For the Hiring Manager: Review the Wellness Director's plan and provide feedback. Ensure that the goals set align with the overall objectives of the department and organization.

Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to create a visual representation of the plan's timeline and milestones.

3. Establish Key Relationships

For the Employee: Begin building relationships with key stakeholders, team members, and other departments. Networking and understanding different perspectives can be crucial for success.For the Hiring Manager: Introduce the new Wellness Director to relevant team members and stakeholders. Provide opportunities for networking and collaboration to help them integrate smoothly.

Leverage the Board view in ClickUp to visualize and manage key relationships and collaborations.

4. Execute and Monitor Progress

For the Employee: Start implementing the plan you've outlined. Focus on completing tasks, meeting deadlines, and demonstrating your value through your work.For the Hiring Manager: Monitor the progress of the Wellness Director closely. Provide support, resources, and guidance as needed to ensure they are set up for success.

Track progress using recurring tasks in ClickUp to stay on top of deadlines and milestones.

5. Reflect, Adjust, and Plan Ahead

For the Employee: Reflect on your achievements and areas for improvement at the end of each 30-day period. Adjust your plan for the next phase based on learnings and feedback.For the Hiring Manager: Conduct regular check-ins with the Wellness Director to review progress and discuss adjustments to the plan. Offer mentorship and guidance to support their growth and development.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to gain insights into progress and performance for effective reflection and planning.

By following these steps and utilizing ClickUp's features, both the new Wellness Director and the hiring manager can work together seamlessly to achieve success in the role.