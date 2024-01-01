Starting a new role can be daunting for both employees and their managers. The first 90 days are critical for setting the tone and trajectory of success. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Meetings, sales reps and new managers can hit the ground running and make an impact from day one.
This template empowers employees to:
- Set clear goals and objectives for their first 90 days
- Plan actionable steps to achieve milestones at 30, 60, and 90 days
- Align expectations with their managers for a successful onboarding journey
Get ready to supercharge your success and drive performance with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!
Meeting 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Drive Success with the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Meetings
Welcome to your new role! Whether you're a hiring manager or a new employee, the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Meetings paves the way for a successful onboarding journey. Here's why incorporating this template is essential for both parties:
For the Hiring Manager:
- Ensures clear communication of expectations and goals from day one
- Provides a structured roadmap to evaluate the new employee's progress
- Sets a foundation for open dialogue and feedback throughout the onboarding process
For the New Employee:
- Helps set achievable short-term and long-term goals for a smooth transition
- Establishes a clear understanding of performance expectations and metrics
- Enables proactive planning to hit the ground running and drive early success
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Meetings
At ClickUp, our 30-60-90 Day Plan For Meetings template is your go-to tool for a successful onboarding journey. Whether you're the hiring manager or the employee stepping into a new role, this template equips you with:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress effortlessly with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client
- Custom Fields: Personalize your plan with custom fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress effectively
- Custom Views: Navigate through 7 different views including References, Onboarding Board, Chat, and Calendar to stay organized and on track throughout your onboarding journey
- Collaboration Tools: Utilize ClickUp's features like Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to ensure seamless communication and progress tracking for both the hiring manager and the new employee.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Meetings
Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Meetings template! Whether you're a hiring manager or a new employee, this structured plan will help you smoothly navigate the crucial first months of a new role. Let's dive in together:
1. Understand expectations
For the New Employee:
During the first 30 days, focus on understanding your role, responsibilities, and the company culture. Schedule meetings with your manager to align on goals and expectations. Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track your progress.
For the Hiring Manager:
Clearly communicate performance expectations, provide resources, and ensure the new employee has the necessary tools to succeed. Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize the timeline for achieving key milestones.
2. Learn the ropes
For the New Employee:
In the next 30 days, dive deeper into your tasks and projects. Seek feedback on your progress and identify areas for improvement. Use the Board view in ClickUp to organize tasks visually and collaborate with team members effectively.
For the Hiring Manager:
Offer support, provide training opportunities, and encourage open communication. Assign recurring tasks in ClickUp for regular check-ins to monitor progress and address any challenges.
3. Contribute and collaborate
For the New Employee:
By the 60-day mark, actively contribute to projects, share ideas, and collaborate with colleagues. Leverage Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and boost productivity.
For the Hiring Manager:
Empower the new employee to share their perspective, contribute to team initiatives, and engage in cross-functional projects. Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule team meetings and sync important deadlines.
4. Drive impact
For the New Employee:
In the final 30 days, focus on driving tangible results, meeting targets, and showcasing your value. Identify opportunities for improvement and propose innovative solutions. Use the Table view in ClickUp to analyze data, track performance metrics, and demonstrate achievements.
For the Hiring Manager:
Recognize the new employee's achievements, provide constructive feedback, and discuss future growth opportunities. Celebrate milestones and set new goals using Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and key performance indicators.
5. Reflect and plan ahead
For Both:
At the end of the 90-day period, reflect on accomplishments, challenges, and lessons learned. Use the Milestones feature in ClickUp to mark significant achievements and plan for future growth. Schedule a meeting to discuss long-term goals, career development, and opportunities for continued success.
With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Meetings template, you're equipped to build a successful foundation in your new role. Here's to a productive and fulfilling journey ahead! 🌟
Get Started with ClickUp’s Meeting 30-60-90 Day Plan
New hires and hiring managers can utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Meetings template in ClickUp to ensure a smooth onboarding process and set clear goals for the first 90 days.
To get started, add the template to your Workspace and designate the appropriate location.
Invite team members and relevant stakeholders to collaborate effectively.
Take full advantage of this template to streamline the onboarding process:
- Use the References View to access important materials and resources
- Utilize the Onboarding Board View to track progress and tasks
- Engage in real-time discussions with the Chat View
- Keep track of important dates with the Calendar View
- Start your journey with the Start here View
- Plan out your onboarding process with the Onboarding Plan View
- Monitor progress with the Onboarding Progress View
Organize tasks into four statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, to ensure clarity and accountability throughout the onboarding journey.
Customize the template by adding details in the custom fields: Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage, to assign responsibilities and track progress effectively.