30-60-90 Day Plan For Meetings

Starting a new role can be daunting for both employees and their managers. The first 90 days are critical for setting the tone and trajectory of success. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Meetings, sales reps and new managers can hit the ground running and make an impact from day one.

1. Understand expectations

For the New Employee:

During the first 30 days, focus on understanding your role, responsibilities, and the company culture. Schedule meetings with your manager to align on goals and expectations. Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track your progress.

For the Hiring Manager:

Clearly communicate performance expectations, provide resources, and ensure the new employee has the necessary tools to succeed. Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize the timeline for achieving key milestones.

2. Learn the ropes

For the New Employee:

In the next 30 days, dive deeper into your tasks and projects. Seek feedback on your progress and identify areas for improvement. Use the Board view in ClickUp to organize tasks visually and collaborate with team members effectively.

For the Hiring Manager:

Offer support, provide training opportunities, and encourage open communication. Assign recurring tasks in ClickUp for regular check-ins to monitor progress and address any challenges.

3. Contribute and collaborate

For the New Employee:

By the 60-day mark, actively contribute to projects, share ideas, and collaborate with colleagues. Leverage Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and boost productivity.

For the Hiring Manager:

Empower the new employee to share their perspective, contribute to team initiatives, and engage in cross-functional projects. Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule team meetings and sync important deadlines.

4. Drive impact

For the New Employee:

In the final 30 days, focus on driving tangible results, meeting targets, and showcasing your value. Identify opportunities for improvement and propose innovative solutions. Use the Table view in ClickUp to analyze data, track performance metrics, and demonstrate achievements.

For the Hiring Manager:

Recognize the new employee's achievements, provide constructive feedback, and discuss future growth opportunities. Celebrate milestones and set new goals using Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and key performance indicators.

5. Reflect and plan ahead

For Both:

At the end of the 90-day period, reflect on accomplishments, challenges, and lessons learned. Use the Milestones feature in ClickUp to mark significant achievements and plan for future growth. Schedule a meeting to discuss long-term goals, career development, and opportunities for continued success.

