Starting a new role as an insurance underwriter can be both exciting and overwhelming for both you and your hiring manager. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Underwriters template is here to guide you through the crucial first months on the job.

By following this 30-60-90 Day Plan for Underwriters, both you and your hiring manager can ensure a smooth transition and a successful start to your new role.

1. Understand the Company and Team Dynamics

For the Employee:

Take the time during your first 30 days to fully understand the company culture, values, and how your role fits into the bigger picture. Get to know your team members, their roles, and how you can collaborate effectively.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize your team structure and understand each member's responsibilities.

For the Hiring Manager:

In the first 30 days, provide the new Underwriter with a comprehensive overview of the company, introductions to key team members, and a clear understanding of performance expectations.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for the new Underwriter to achieve within the first 30 days.

2. Dive into Training and Familiarize Yourself with Processes

For the Employee:

During days 31 to 60, focus on deepening your knowledge of underwriting processes, tools, and systems used by the company. Seek out additional training opportunities to enhance your skills.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a centralized repository for training materials and process documentation.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide the necessary resources, training materials, and mentorship to support the new Underwriter in acquiring the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their role.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for training sessions and check-ins with the new Underwriter.

3. Start Taking on Independent Projects and Making Decisions

For the Employee:

Between days 61 and 90, begin taking on more independent underwriting projects. Demonstrate your ability to analyze risks, make sound decisions, and communicate effectively with stakeholders.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to track the progress of your independent projects and ensure timely completion.

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage the new Underwriter to start working on solo projects, providing guidance and feedback as needed. Allow them the autonomy to make decisions and take ownership of their work.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to monitor the progress of the new Underwriter's independent projects and provide support where necessary.

4. Seek Feedback and Continuous Improvement

For the Employee:

Throughout the first 90 days, actively seek feedback from your manager, peers, and clients. Use this feedback to identify areas for improvement and continuously enhance your underwriting skills.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind yourself to request feedback and track your progress.

For the Hiring Manager:

Regularly provide constructive feedback and recognition for achievements to the new Underwriter. Create a culture that values continuous improvement and professional development.

Use Workload view in ClickUp to ensure the new Underwriter's workload is manageable and balanced for optimal performance.

5. Reflect on Achievements and Set Long-Term Goals

For the Employee:

At the end of the 90-day period, reflect on your achievements, challenges overcome, and areas for further growth. Set long-term career goals and discuss them with your manager for alignment.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set ambitious yet achievable career development goals for the future.

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct a comprehensive review of the new Underwriter's performance over the first 90 days. Acknowledge achievements, address any concerns, and collaboratively set long-term goals for career progression.

Use Gantt chart in ClickUp to plan out the new Underwriter's long-term career development path within the company.

By following these steps, both you and your hiring manager can ensure a successful integration into your new role as an Underwriter. Best of luck on your journey to becoming a valuable asset to the team!