30-60-90 Day Plan For Occupational Therapist Assistants

Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today!

In this template, you can:

Starting a new role as an occupational therapist assistant can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can set clear goals and tasks for each phase, ensuring a seamless transition into your new position. As an employee, this template helps you stay organized, focused, and aligned with the company's expectations. For hiring managers, it provides insight into the employee's progress and helps in offering necessary support and guidance.

Crafting a 30-60-90 Day Plan is crucial for setting the right tone and achieving success in your new position. Here's why this template is a game-changer for both you and your hiring manager:

This template equips both the hiring manager and the employee with the tools needed for a seamless onboarding experience, fostering clear communication, goal alignment, and progress tracking.

Welcome to ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Occupational Therapist Assistants! Whether you're a hiring manager or a new employee in this role, this template provides the structure needed for a successful onboarding process:

Congratulations on your new role as an Occupational Therapist Assistant! To ensure a smooth transition and set clear goals for your first 30, 60, and 90 days, follow these steps outlined below. Whether you’re the new hire or the hiring manager, this 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp will help you stay organized and on track.

1. Kick-off Meeting

For the hiring manager and employee: Start your journey with a kick-off meeting to discuss expectations, responsibilities, and goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This meeting is crucial for alignment and understanding each other's perspectives.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and set reminders for the kick-off meeting.

2. Set Clear Objectives

For the hiring manager and employee: Define specific, measurable objectives for each phase of the plan. Clearly outline what needs to be achieved by the end of each 30-day period to ensure progress is on track.

Leverage Goals in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) objectives for the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

3. Daily Check-ins

For the hiring manager and employee: Regular communication is key to success. Hold daily check-ins to discuss progress, challenges, and adjustments needed. These check-ins foster a supportive environment and ensure everyone is on the same page.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set up daily reminders for the check-ins and streamline communication.

4. Review and Adapt

For the hiring manager and employee: At the end of each 30-day period, review the progress made, celebrate achievements, and identify areas for improvement. Adapt the plan for the next phase based on lessons learned and feedback received.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track progress visually and analyze data to make informed decisions for the upcoming period.