Get ready to excel in your new role with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

For hiring managers, this template ensures that new law librarians:

Starting a new role as a law librarian can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can hit the ground running and set yourself up for success from day one. This template serves as a roadmap to help you understand library operations, build relationships, and enhance services.

Crafting a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Law Librarians is essential for setting a solid foundation and hitting the ground running in a new role. This template empowers both the hiring manager and employee by:

Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Law Librarians template, designed to help both you and your hiring manager track and achieve your goals effectively:

Congratulations on starting your new role as a law librarian! To ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success, follow these steps to utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Law Librarians effectively.

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set Clear Expectations

As a hiring manager, it's crucial to communicate clear expectations to the new law librarian. Define key responsibilities, performance metrics, and any specific projects or tasks that need immediate attention. This will help the new employee understand what is expected of them and align their goals with those of the organization.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to outline and communicate these expectations clearly to the new law librarian.

2. Provide Necessary Resources

Ensure that the new law librarian has access to all the resources they need to perform their job effectively. This includes access to legal databases, research tools, relevant materials, and any specialized software or systems used in the legal field.

Use Docs in ClickUp to create a comprehensive resource guide for the new law librarian.

For the New Law Librarian:

3. Learn the Organization

During the first 30 days, focus on familiarizing yourself with the organization's structure, culture, and key stakeholders. Understanding how the law library fits within the larger legal environment will help you navigate your role more effectively and build strong relationships with colleagues.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visualize the organizational structure and familiarize yourself with key departments and teams.

4. Develop a Training Plan

In the first 60 days, work on creating a training plan to enhance your skills and knowledge as a law librarian. Identify areas where you may need further training or development and seek out relevant courses, webinars, or workshops to upskill yourself.

Utilize Recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule regular training sessions and track your progress.

5. Implement Efficiency Improvements

By the 90-day mark, aim to identify areas where you can improve efficiency in the law library. Implement new processes, workflows, or technologies that can streamline operations and enhance the services provided to legal professionals.

Use Automations in ClickUp to automate repetitive tasks and streamline workflows within the law library.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new law librarian can work together to ensure a successful onboarding process and a productive start to the new role.