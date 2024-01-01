Starting a new role as a research librarian can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Research Librarians, you can hit the ground running and make a powerful impact from day one. This template empowers you to set clear goals and tasks for your first three months, demonstrating your commitment to success while aligning with the organization's vision. From impressing your new colleagues with your structured approach to showing your hiring manager your strategic mindset, this template ensures a seamless transition and sets you up for success in your new role.
- Define clear goals and objectives for your first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Establish a roadmap for success by outlining key tasks and milestones
- Demonstrate your value and contribution to the organization from the start
Research Librarian 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Starting a new role as a research librarian can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Research Librarians template, both the hiring manager and the new employee can benefit in several ways:
For the Hiring Manager:
- Provides a clear roadmap of the librarian's goals and objectives for the first three months
- Demonstrates the librarian's proactive approach to onboarding and integration into the team
- Enables the manager to track progress and offer support where needed
- Ensures alignment between the librarian's tasks and the organization's goals
For the Employee:
- Sets clear expectations and goals for the initial months in the new role
- Helps prioritize tasks and focus on key responsibilities
- Facilitates a smooth transition by outlining objectives and milestones
- Demonstrates commitment and professionalism to the new position
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Research Librarians
Starting your role as a research librarian? ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Research Librarians template is here to help both you and your hiring manager stay on track:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring clarity on task completion
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who's in Charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track onboarding progress seamlessly
- Custom Views: Access 7 unique views like References, Onboarding Board, and Onboarding Progress to manage tasks efficiently and monitor progress effectively
- Collaboration Tools: Communicate with ease through the Chat view, stay organized with the Calendar view, and kickstart your journey with the Start Here view to set the right tone for successful onboarding
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Research Librarians
Congratulations on starting your new role as a research librarian! Whether you're the hiring manager looking to onboard a new team member or the employee stepping into this exciting position, using the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Research Librarians in ClickUp can help set clear goals and expectations for the first few months. Let's dive into the steps:
1. Begin with Orientation
For the Hiring Manager: Start by scheduling an orientation meeting with the new research librarian to introduce them to the team, the library's resources, and the overall goals of the research department.
For the Employee: Attend the orientation meeting prepared to absorb as much information as possible about the library's operations, ongoing projects, and team dynamics.
Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to set up and track the orientation meeting.
2. Learn Library Processes
For the Hiring Manager: Provide detailed training on the library's cataloging system, research databases, and any unique processes specific to the institution.
For the Employee: Dedicate time to familiarize yourself with the library's systems and processes, asking questions and seeking clarification where needed.
Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to store and access training materials and process guides.
3. Establish Research Goals
For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the research librarian to set specific research goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days, aligning them with the library's objectives.
For the Employee: Work with your manager to define achievable research milestones and projects that contribute to the library's mission.
Use Goals in ClickUp to outline and track the research goals for each timeframe.
4. Engage with Library Patrons
For the Hiring Manager: Encourage the new research librarian to engage with library patrons, understand their needs, and provide excellent service.
For the Employee: Actively interact with library patrons, offering assistance and guidance in their research endeavors.
Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to assign and track patron engagement tasks.
5. Evaluate Progress and Plan Ahead
For the Hiring Manager: Conduct regular check-ins to review the research librarian's progress, provide feedback, and adjust goals as needed.
For the Employee: Reflect on your achievements, seek feedback from your manager, and outline objectives for the upcoming months based on your experiences.
Utilize the Dashboard feature in ClickUp to visualize progress and plan ahead for future milestones.
By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new research librarian can work together effectively to ensure a successful transition and impactful contributions to the library's research initiatives.
Research librarians starting a new role can utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Research Librarians template in ClickUp to effectively outline their goals and tasks for a successful transition.
For the Hiring Manager:
- Access ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace to support your new hire's onboarding process.
- Customize the template by designating the Space or location where the template should be applied.
- Collaborate with the new librarian by assigning tasks and setting deadlines to ensure a smooth transition.
- Monitor progress by utilizing the Onboarding Progress view to track completed tasks and milestones.
- Use the Onboarding Board view to visualize the librarian's progress and identify any bottlenecks.
- Leverage the Onboarding Plan view to review the detailed plan and make necessary adjustments.
- Communicate effectively with the librarian by utilizing the Chat view to provide guidance and support.
For the Employee:
- Familiarize yourself with ClickUp and access the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Research Librarians template in your Workspace.
- Review the assigned tasks and deadlines to understand your responsibilities during the onboarding process.
- Utilize the References view to access important resources and information for your role.
- Update the custom fields "Who's in charge" and "Onboarding Stage" to keep track of your progress and responsibilities.
- Use the Calendar view to manage your schedule and deadlines effectively.
- Start your onboarding journey by following the instructions in the "Start here" view.
- Keep track of tasks by updating statuses to reflect progress: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client.