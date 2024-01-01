Ready to kickstart your journey as a research librarian? Let ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan Template guide you to success!

Starting a new role as a research librarian can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Research Librarians, you can hit the ground running and make a powerful impact from day one. This template empowers you to set clear goals and tasks for your first three months, demonstrating your commitment to success while aligning with the organization's vision. From impressing your new colleagues with your structured approach to showing your hiring manager your strategic mindset, this template ensures a seamless transition and sets you up for success in your new role.

Starting a new role as a research librarian can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Research Librarians template, both the hiring manager and the new employee can benefit in several ways:

Get ready to hit the ground running and showcase your value from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template for Research Librarians!

Starting your role as a research librarian? ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Research Librarians template is here to help both you and your hiring manager stay on track:

Congratulations on starting your new role as a research librarian! Whether you're the hiring manager looking to onboard a new team member or the employee stepping into this exciting position, using the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Research Librarians in ClickUp can help set clear goals and expectations for the first few months. Let's dive into the steps:

1. Begin with Orientation

For the Hiring Manager: Start by scheduling an orientation meeting with the new research librarian to introduce them to the team, the library's resources, and the overall goals of the research department.

For the Employee: Attend the orientation meeting prepared to absorb as much information as possible about the library's operations, ongoing projects, and team dynamics.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to set up and track the orientation meeting.

2. Learn Library Processes

For the Hiring Manager: Provide detailed training on the library's cataloging system, research databases, and any unique processes specific to the institution.

For the Employee: Dedicate time to familiarize yourself with the library's systems and processes, asking questions and seeking clarification where needed.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to store and access training materials and process guides.

3. Establish Research Goals

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the research librarian to set specific research goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days, aligning them with the library's objectives.

For the Employee: Work with your manager to define achievable research milestones and projects that contribute to the library's mission.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline and track the research goals for each timeframe.

4. Engage with Library Patrons

For the Hiring Manager: Encourage the new research librarian to engage with library patrons, understand their needs, and provide excellent service.

For the Employee: Actively interact with library patrons, offering assistance and guidance in their research endeavors.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to assign and track patron engagement tasks.

5. Evaluate Progress and Plan Ahead

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct regular check-ins to review the research librarian's progress, provide feedback, and adjust goals as needed.

For the Employee: Reflect on your achievements, seek feedback from your manager, and outline objectives for the upcoming months based on your experiences.

Utilize the Dashboard feature in ClickUp to visualize progress and plan ahead for future milestones.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new research librarian can work together effectively to ensure a successful transition and impactful contributions to the library's research initiatives.