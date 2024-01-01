Get ready to impress from day one with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for CFEIs template!

Starting a new role can be daunting for both the employee and the hiring manager. With a 30-60-90 Day Plan for CFEIs, benefits abound for both parties:

Congratulations on landing your new position! The 30-60-90 Day Plan for CFEIs (Certified Financial Education Instructor) is an excellent tool for both you and your hiring manager to align on goals and expectations. Let's dive into the steps to ensure a successful start in your new role.

1. Understand the Plan

As the new CFEI, take the time to carefully review the 30-60-90 Day Plan. This document outlines the key objectives, milestones, and expectations for your first three months on the job. For the hiring manager, this plan serves as a roadmap to track your progress and offer support where needed.

Utilize the Doc feature in ClickUp to access and review the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

2. Set Clear Goals

Within the plan, identify specific goals and objectives for each of the three stages: the first 30 days, the following 30 days, and the final 30 days. Clearly defined goals will help you focus on what needs to be achieved in each timeframe. For the hiring manager, clearly articulated goals will provide a basis for performance evaluation and feedback.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set and track your goals for each stage.

3. Establish Key Milestones

Break down each goal into actionable tasks and milestones. These milestones will help you track your progress and stay on target throughout the 30-60-90 day period. For the hiring manager, milestones provide visibility into your progress and any potential challenges you may be facing.

Create tasks in ClickUp to outline the milestones needed to achieve your goals.

4. Communication is Key

Regular communication between you and your hiring manager is crucial for success. Schedule check-ins at key intervals to discuss progress, address any challenges, and ensure alignment on goals. Open communication fosters a supportive environment for both parties.

Utilize the Email feature in ClickUp to schedule and document communication with your hiring manager.

5. Review and Adjust

At the end of each 30-day period, take time to review your progress, achievements, and any areas that may need adjustment. Reflect on what worked well, what didn't, and make necessary changes to your plan moving forward. For the hiring manager, these reviews provide insights into your adaptability and growth potential.

Use the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to analyze your progress and make informed adjustments to your plan.