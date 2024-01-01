Get ready to excel in your new role and make an immediate impact with this comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template from ClickUp!

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Emergency Communications Dispatchers template, designed to help both hiring managers and new employees seamlessly navigate the crucial first months on the job:

When it comes to starting a new role as an Emergency Communications Dispatcher, having a clear 30-60-90 Day Plan in place can set you up for success. Both the hiring manager and the new employee can benefit from following these steps:

1. Collaborate on Expectations

Hiring Manager: Work together with the new employee to establish clear expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This ensures alignment on goals and responsibilities from the start.

Employee Starting the Role: Take the initiative to schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to discuss their expectations and clarify any questions you may have using a Doc in ClickUp to outline key points.

2. Training and Onboarding

Hiring Manager: Provide comprehensive training and onboarding materials to help the new employee get up to speed quickly and feel confident in their role.

Employee Starting the Role: Dive into the provided resources and training materials, taking notes on key procedures and protocols using tasks in ClickUp to track your progress.

3. Shadowing and Hands-On Experience

Hiring Manager: Arrange shadowing opportunities and hands-on experience for the new employee to gain a deeper understanding of the day-to-day operations.

Employee Starting the Role: Actively participate in shadowing sessions and seek opportunities to practice dispatch procedures with guidance, documenting your learnings in ClickUp's Workload view.

4. Performance Evaluation and Feedback

Hiring Manager: Conduct regular performance evaluations to provide constructive feedback and support the employee’s growth and development.

Employee Starting the Role: Request feedback on your performance at the end of each 30-day period to identify strengths and areas for improvement, using Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for feedback sessions.

5. Goal Setting and Progress Tracking

Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the employee to set SMART goals for each 30-day period and track progress towards achieving these goals.

Employee Starting the Role: Set personal goals aligned with the team’s objectives and track your progress using Milestones in ClickUp to celebrate achievements and stay motivated.

6. Ongoing Communication and Adaptation

Hiring Manager: Maintain open lines of communication to address any challenges and adapt the plan as needed to ensure the employee's success.

Employee Starting the Role: Keep communication channels open with your hiring manager, providing updates on your progress and seeking guidance when needed through ClickUp's AI-powered features like reminders and notifications.