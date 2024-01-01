Get started on the right foot and pave the way for a successful career journey together with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Geoscientists template today!

This template is designed to help you, as the new employee, and your hiring manager align on expectations and goals. With this template, you can:

Starting a new role as a geoscientist can feel like embarking on an exciting adventure. But to navigate this journey successfully, you need a solid plan that sets you up for success from day one. That's where ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Geoscientists template comes in!

Crafting a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Geoscientists is a game-changer for both the employee and the hiring manager. Here's why:

This comprehensive template empowers geoscientists to set clear objectives, demonstrate value, and seamlessly integrate into their new role while providing hiring managers with visibility and alignment on progress and expectations.

To ensure a successful transition and impactful start for both the geoscientist and the hiring manager, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Geoscientists template includes:

Welcome to the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Geoscientists! Whether you're a hiring manager looking to set expectations or a new employee ready to hit the ground running, this plan will help you navigate the crucial first months in this role. Let's dive in together!

1. Align on Expectations

For the Hiring Manager: Before your new geoscientist joins, clearly define the expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Lay out key projects, milestones, and training opportunities to ensure a smooth transition.

For the Employee: Understand the expectations set by your hiring manager. Seek clarity on short-term goals, projects, and any specific skills or knowledge you should focus on during each phase.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set and track clear objectives for the initial days.

2. Learn and Absorb

For the Hiring Manager: Provide necessary resources, introductions to key team members, and access to relevant tools. Ensure the geoscientist has everything needed to start learning and absorbing information from day one.

For the Employee: Dive into company resources, documentation, and training materials. Connect with team members to understand their roles and how you can collaborate effectively.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store essential onboarding documents and training materials.

3. Set Short-Term Goals

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with your geoscientist to set SMART goals for the first 30 days. Encourage them to focus on building relationships, understanding workflows, and contributing to initial projects.

For the Employee: Work with your manager to define specific, achievable goals for each phase. These goals should align with the team's objectives and your professional development.

Utilize Tasks with Custom Fields in ClickUp to break down goals into actionable steps.

4. Dive Into Projects

For the Hiring Manager: Assign initial projects that allow the geoscientist to apply their skills and knowledge. Provide feedback and support as they navigate their tasks.

For the Employee: Immerse yourself in assigned projects, seeking guidance when needed. Demonstrate your expertise and willingness to learn throughout the process.

Use Board View in ClickUp to visualize project progress and task dependencies.

5. Seek Feedback and Adjust

For the Hiring Manager: Offer regular feedback sessions to discuss progress, challenges, and areas for improvement. Be open to adjusting the plan based on the geoscientist's performance and feedback.

For the Employee: Actively seek feedback from your manager and colleagues. Use this input to refine your approach, skills, and contributions as you move through the plan.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to schedule feedback sessions and reminders for check-ins.

6. Reflect and Plan Ahead

For the Hiring Manager: Reflect on the geoscientist's progress at the end of each phase. Collaborate on setting new goals and expectations for the upcoming period based on their performance and development.

For the Employee: Reflect on your achievements and areas for growth at the end of each phase. Plan ahead for the next 30, 60, and 90 days, aligning your goals with the team's objectives.

Use Dashboard in ClickUp to track progress, review achievements, and plan for the next phases.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the geoscientist can ensure a successful onboarding and integration process within the team. Happy planning and best of luck in your new role!