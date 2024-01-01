Starting a new role as a service forester can be both exciting and daunting for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Service Foresters template, you can hit the ground running and show immediate value in your new role.

Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Service Foresters template—a strategic roadmap for a successful start in the forestry industry. Here's what you need to know:

Starting a new job can be overwhelming, but with the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Service Foresters in ClickUp, you can ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success. Let's dive into the steps for both you and your hiring manager:

For the Employee (You)

1. Understand the Expectations

Take the first 30 days to familiarize yourself with your role, responsibilities, and the team dynamics. Schedule meetings with your direct manager to align on goals and discuss how your role contributes to the overall success of the team.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives for your first 30 days and ensure alignment with your manager.

2. Build Relationships

In the next 30 days, focus on building relationships with your colleagues, stakeholders, and clients. Networking within the organization can help you understand the company culture and work more effectively with others.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually track and manage your networking efforts with different team members and stakeholders.

3. Dive into Projects

As you approach the 60-day mark, start taking on more significant projects and tasks. Collaborate with your team members to contribute meaningfully to ongoing initiatives and showcase your skills.

Create tasks in ClickUp to list down all the projects you'll be working on and make sure to update their status as you make progress.

For the Hiring Manager

1. Provide Guidance and Resources

During the first 30 days, ensure the new Service Forester has access to all the necessary tools, resources, and information needed to excel in their role. Set up regular check-ins to provide guidance and address any questions or concerns.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a comprehensive onboarding document with all the essential resources for the new Service Forester.

2. Offer Training and Support

In the following 30 days, provide training sessions or workshops to help the new employee further develop their skills and knowledge. Encourage them to ask questions and provide constructive feedback to aid in their growth.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to schedule training sessions, send reminders, and automate feedback collection to streamline the onboarding process.

By following these steps, both the new Service Forester and the hiring manager can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding experience and pave the way for a productive and fulfilling tenure. 🚀