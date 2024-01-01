30-60-90 Day Plan For Diamond Setters

Ready to sparkle in your new role? Get started with the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

Congratulations on your new role as a Diamond Setter! To ensure a successful start, both you and your hiring manager can use the 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp. Here's a guide for both of you to follow:

For the Employee:

1. Understand the Expectations

Begin by reviewing the job description and discussing expectations with your hiring manager. Make sure you have a clear understanding of your role, responsibilities, and goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Use the Tasks feature in ClickUp to create a checklist of key responsibilities and goals outlined in the job description.

2. Set Clear Objectives

Break down your goals for each phase of the plan. Identify specific tasks and projects you want to accomplish, skills you want to develop, and any training you may need to complete.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set SMART objectives for each phase of the plan.

3. Build Relationships

Connect with your team members, colleagues, and stakeholders. Understanding the dynamics of the team and establishing good relationships early on can help you integrate smoothly into the workplace.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize team structures and relationships.

For the Hiring Manager:

4. Provide Resources and Support

Ensure the new Diamond Setter has access to the tools, materials, and training needed to succeed. Be available for questions, provide guidance, and offer regular feedback to support their growth.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for check-ins and training sessions.

5. Monitor Progress

Check in regularly with the new employee to review their progress, address any challenges, and provide feedback. This ongoing communication will help you gauge their performance and offer support where needed.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule regular check-in meetings and milestones.

6. Celebrate Achievements

Recognize and celebrate accomplishments at the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period. Acknowledging milestones achieved can boost morale, motivation, and engagement.

Use the Milestones feature in ClickUp to mark important achievements and celebrate progress together.

By following these steps, both the employee and the hiring manager can ensure a smooth transition and successful onboarding experience as a Diamond Setter. Good luck!