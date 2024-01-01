30-60-90 Day Plan For Student Services Counselors

Start your journey towards making a real difference in students' lives today with ClickUp's dynamic template!

Starting a new role as a student services counselor can be both exciting and overwhelming. The 30-60-90 Day Plan helps you hit the ground running and make a real impact from day one by:- Guiding you through a structured onboarding process for a smooth transition- Setting clear goals and milestones to measure your progress effectively- Aligning your objectives with the organization's mission and vision for student success- Establishing a roadmap for building strong relationships with students and colleagues

1. Understand the Expectations

For the Employee:

In your first 30 days, focus on understanding the school's culture, policies, and procedures. Meet with current counselors, administrators, and key stakeholders to gain insights into the student body's needs and challenges.

For the Hiring Manager:

Clearly outline the school's mission, values, and specific expectations for the Student Services Counselor role. Provide access to relevant resources, introduce key team members, and offer guidance on how to navigate the initial learning curve.

Use documents to collaborate on and share important documents outlining expectations and key information.

2. Develop Relationships

For the Employee:

During the next 30 days, establish rapport with students, parents, faculty, and staff. Actively listen to their concerns, provide support, and identify areas where you can make a difference in student services.

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage networking opportunities for the new counselor and facilitate introductions to key stakeholders. Provide guidance on building relationships effectively within the school community.

Visually map out key relationships and strategies for building connections.

3. Implement Strategies

For the Employee:

In the following 30 days, implement student-centered support programs, workshops, or initiatives based on the insights gathered. Continuously assess the impact of these strategies and be open to feedback for improvement.

For the Hiring Manager:

Offer support and resources to help the counselor execute their proposed strategies effectively. Encourage creativity and innovation while aligning initiatives with the school's goals.

Track progress and tasks to ensure strategic alignment and measurable results.

4. Evaluate and Adjust

For Both:

At the end of the 90-day period, reflect on achievements, challenges, and areas for growth. Engage in a constructive feedback session to celebrate successes and discuss opportunities for further development.

Schedule a meeting to review the 30-60-90 Day Plan and make necessary adjustments for continued success in the role.