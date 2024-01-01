For hiring managers, this template provides a transparent view of the teacher's onboarding journey. For teachers, it's a roadmap to thrive in their new role. Start planning for success today!

Embarking on a new role as an early childhood teacher can be both exciting and challenging. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Early Childhood Teachers, both hiring managers and employees benefit in the following ways:- **For Hiring Managers**: - Gain insight into the new teacher's goals and strategies for the initial months - Ensure alignment between the teacher's objectives and the school's vision - Establish clear expectations for performance and progress assessment - Provide support and resources to help the teacher succeed from day one- **For Employees**: - Set clear goals and objectives for their first 30, 60, and 90 days - Structure their time effectively to achieve teaching milestones - Demonstrate proactive planning and commitment to professional growth - Build confidence and establish a strong foundation for long-term success

Excited to dive into the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Early Childhood Teachers? Let's get started with these six simple steps that will set both the hiring manager and the new employee up for success:

1. Collaborate on Goals

For a smooth transition, it's crucial for both the hiring manager and the new teacher to align on the goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This step ensures everyone is on the same page and working towards a common objective.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to create a shared space where both parties can outline and track these goals collaboratively.

2. Establish Learning and Adaptation Periods

In the initial 30 days, the focus should be on learning the ropes, understanding the classroom dynamics, and adapting to the teaching environment. Encourage open communication and provide support as needed.

Leverage the Workload view in ClickUp to assign learning tasks and observe the adaptation progress in real-time.

3. Implement Teaching Strategies

During the 60-day mark, the new teacher should be actively incorporating teaching strategies that align with the curriculum and educational objectives. This period is about putting learned knowledge into practice.

Utilize Whiteboards in ClickUp to collaboratively brainstorm and implement new teaching strategies efficiently.

4. Evaluate Student Progress

At the 90-day mark, it's time to evaluate student progress and assess the effectiveness of the implemented strategies. This step is crucial in identifying areas of improvement and celebrating successes.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to mark key achievements and milestones in student progress for easy tracking and analysis.

5. Seek Feedback and Reflect

Encourage open feedback sessions where the hiring manager provides constructive feedback, and the teacher reflects on their performance. This step fosters growth and continuous improvement.

Schedule regular feedback sessions using recurring tasks in ClickUp to ensure consistent communication and reflection.

6. Set Long-Term Development Goals

Beyond the initial 90 days, discuss and establish long-term development goals to keep the teacher motivated and engaged. This step is essential for career growth and professional development.

Create tasks in ClickUp to outline and track these long-term goals for ongoing success and progression.