30-60-90 Day Plan For General Maintenance Workers

Welcome to your new role as a General Maintenance Worker! Transitioning into a new position can be overwhelming, but with the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, you'll have a roadmap to success. Whether you're the hiring manager guiding a new team member or the employee starting the role, these steps will help you hit the ground running and excel in your responsibilities.

1. Kick-off with a Comprehensive Onboarding

For the hiring manager: Start by introducing the General Maintenance Worker to the team, company culture, and expectations. Provide access to necessary tools, software, and safety protocols.

For the new employee: Take the time to familiarize yourself with the team dynamics, company values, and standard operating procedures. Use a Doc in ClickUp to list down key contacts, resources, and safety guidelines.

2. Learn the Lay of the Land

For the hiring manager: Schedule shadowing sessions with experienced team members, provide an overview of ongoing projects, and discuss key performance indicators for the role.

For the new employee: Absorb as much information as possible about daily tasks, maintenance schedules, and essential equipment. Use tasks in ClickUp to track your progress and ask questions to clarify any uncertainties.

3. Dive into Hands-On Training

For the hiring manager: Organize training sessions on equipment handling, safety protocols, and emergency procedures. Set clear expectations for the first 30 days.

For the new employee: Actively participate in training sessions, seek feedback, and practice newly acquired skills. Utilize custom fields in ClickUp to track your training progress and note down any areas for improvement.

4. Implement Best Practices and Procedures

For the hiring manager: Provide guidance on best practices for maintenance tasks, troubleshooting techniques, and effective communication within the team.

For the new employee: Start implementing the best practices learned during training. Document procedures in ClickUp using the Table view to create easily accessible guides for future reference.

5. Collaborate and Communicate

For the hiring manager: Encourage open communication, provide regular feedback, and check in to ensure the employee feels supported and valued.

For the new employee: Engage with team members, seek feedback on your performance, and communicate any challenges you encounter. Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize ongoing projects and collaborate with colleagues effectively.

6. Review Progress and Set Future Goals

For the hiring manager: Conduct a performance review at the end of each month, acknowledge achievements, and set goals for the next 30 days.

For the new employee: Reflect on your progress, celebrate milestones, and set actionable goals for the upcoming months. Use Goals in ClickUp to set measurable targets and track your professional growth in the maintenance role.

By following these steps and utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new General Maintenance Worker can ensure a smooth transition and a successful start to the role. Happy maintaining!