Starting a new job as a drafter can be both thrilling and nerve-wracking. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Drafters, you can hit the ground running and impress your new team from day one. With this template, you can: Set clear goals and targets for your first 30, 60, and 90 days

Create a roadmap for success that ensures a smooth transition into your new role

Create a roadmap for success that ensures a smooth transition into your new role

Communicate expectations and showcase your progress to your manager with confidence

Drafters 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits

Planning for Success: The 30-60-90 Day Plan For Drafters Embarking on a new role as a Drafter can be exciting yet challenging. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan template on ClickUp, both hiring managers and new employees benefit from: For the Hiring Manager: Clear visibility into the new drafter's goals and strategies Better alignment of expectations and evaluation criteria Enhanced support and guidance for the new employee Improved onboarding process for seamless integration

For the Employee: Structured goal-setting for a successful first three months Increased focus on key tasks and objectives Enhanced communication with the hiring manager Accelerated learning curve and professional growth opportunities

The 30-60-90 Day Plan template helps both parties pave the way for a productive and successful transition period.

Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Drafters

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Drafters template, designed to streamline your onboarding process and set clear goals for your first three months on the job. Here's what you can expect: Custom Statuses: Track your progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring transparency in your tasks and deadlines

Track your progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring transparency in your tasks and deadlines Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and keep track of progress within the team

Utilize custom fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and keep track of progress within the team Different Views: Access various views such as References, Onboarding Board, and Onboarding Progress to organize tasks, monitor progress, and collaborate effectively with your team Hiring managers can easily track progress and provide support, while new employees can stay organized, informed, and aligned with company goals throughout their transition period.

How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Drafters

Welcome to your new role as a drafter! To kickstart your journey and impress your hiring manager, follow these steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Drafters template in ClickUp. For the Hiring Manager: 1. Set Clear Expectations As the hiring manager, ensure that you clearly communicate your expectations for the new drafter's performance during the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help align goals and provide a roadmap for success. Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and key results (OKRs) for the new drafter. 2. Provide Resources and Training Support the new drafter by providing access to necessary resources, tools, and training programs. Investing in their development early on will help them ramp up quickly and contribute effectively. Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a comprehensive onboarding guide with links to relevant resources and training materials. For the New Drafter: 3. Learn the Company's Drafting Standards In the first 30 days, focus on understanding the company's drafting standards and guidelines. Familiarize yourself with the software tools and templates commonly used in the drafting process. Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to organize and prioritize tasks related to learning drafting standards. 4. Collaborate with Team Members During the first 60 days, actively engage with team members, seek feedback, and collaborate on drafting projects. Building strong relationships within the team will enhance communication and foster a positive work environment. Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for team collaborations and follow-ups on shared tasks. 5. Take on Independent Projects By the 90-day mark, demonstrate your proficiency by taking on independent drafting projects. Showcase your skills, creativity, and ability to meet deadlines effectively. Don't hesitate to ask for feedback and iterate on your work. Track your progress and project milestones using Milestones in ClickUp to stay organized and motivated throughout the process. Both the hiring manager and new drafter, by following these steps, can ensure a smooth and successful transition into the new role. Cheers to a productive and fulfilling journey ahead!

Get Started with ClickUp’s Drafters 30-60-90 Day Plan

Drafter professionals in architecture or engineering can utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Drafters template in ClickUp for a seamless transition into a new role, setting clear goals and strategies for the first three months. To get started, hiring managers and new employees should follow these steps: Add the template to your Workspace and designate the location for application. Invite relevant team members to collaborate and assign roles using the custom fields: Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage. Take advantage of the template's full potential with these views: Utilize the References View for quick access to important documents.

Organize tasks and goals in the Onboarding Board View.

Communicate effectively with team members using the Chat View.

Keep track of important dates and deadlines in the Calendar View.

Start your journey seamlessly with the Start Here View.

Create a detailed Onboarding Plan in the respective view.

Monitor progress and milestones in the Onboarding Progress View. Organize tasks with four statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, to track progress effectively. Update statuses and custom fields as tasks progress to keep all stakeholders informed. Analyze progress regularly to ensure a successful onboarding process and maximum productivity.

