30-60-90 Day Plan For Mining and Geological Engineers

Starting a new role as a mining or geological engineer can be both thrilling and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template, you can kickstart your journey with confidence and clarity. This template is the roadmap you need to navigate the first crucial months in your new position, ensuring a seamless transition and setting the stage for success.

For both the hiring manager and the new employee in a mining and geological engineering role, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers:

Congratulations on your new role as a mining and geological engineer! Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan can set you up for success in your new position. Here are 6 steps for both you and your hiring manager to follow:

1. Collaborate on objectives

For the Employee: Schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to align on the key objectives and goals for your first 30, 60, and 90 days. Understand the expectations and priorities set by your manager to ensure a smooth onboarding process.

For the Hiring Manager: Sit down with the new employee to discuss the objectives and milestones for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Make sure to provide clear guidance and support to help them succeed.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline and track the objectives for each time frame.

2. Research and plan

For the Employee: Dive deep into the company's projects, methodologies, and industry trends. Develop a plan on how you will contribute to ongoing projects, identify potential areas for improvement, and set personal development goals.

For the Hiring Manager: Share resources, provide access to relevant documentation, and introduce key team members to help the new employee get up to speed quickly.

Leverage Docs in ClickUp to store research findings and collaborative plans.

3. Set up milestones

For the Employee: Break down your objectives into smaller, achievable milestones for each phase of the plan. This will help you stay on track and measure your progress effectively.

For the Hiring Manager: Review and provide feedback on the milestones set by the employee. Offer guidance on refining the milestones to ensure they are aligned with the overall team goals.

Utilize Milestones in ClickUp to define and monitor key milestones throughout the plan.

4. Implement and track progress

For the Employee: Start executing your plan by working on the outlined milestones. Regularly track your progress, take notes on your achievements and challenges, and be ready to adapt as needed.

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-ins to monitor the progress of the new employee. Provide constructive feedback, celebrate wins, and offer support where needed.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and key performance indicators.

5. Review and adjust

For the Employee: At the end of each 30-day period, review your accomplishments, challenges faced, and lessons learned. Adjust your plan for the next phase based on your reflections.

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct a performance review meeting at the end of each 30-day period. Acknowledge achievements, address any concerns, and adjust the plan collaboratively for the upcoming period.

Schedule recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind both parties of the review meetings.

6. Evaluate and plan for the future

For the Employee: Reflect on your overall progress at the end of the 90-day period. Identify areas of growth, set new goals, and discuss your long-term career development with your manager.

For the Hiring Manager: Evaluate the employee's performance over the 90 days, provide feedback on strengths and areas for improvement, and discuss opportunities for further growth within the organization.

Use Workload view in ClickUp to analyze the workload and capacity of the team for future planning.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new mining and geological engineer can ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong foundation for future growth and development. Welcome aboard!