Starting a new role as a surgical first assistant can be both exciting and overwhelming. A 30-60-90 Day Plan acts as a roadmap for setting realistic goals, milestones, and tasks for your first three months on the job, ensuring a seamless transition into your new role as a surgical first assistant.
For the hiring manager:
- Easily track the progress and performance of your new surgical first assistant
- Ensure alignment of goals and expectations for a successful onboarding process
- Provide support and feedback at key stages to foster growth and development
For the employee:
- Set clear objectives and milestones to achieve in the first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Establish a strong foundation for success in your role as a surgical first assistant
- Demonstrate your commitment and value to the team from day one

How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Surgical First Assistants
Planning your first 30-60-90 days as a Surgical First Assistant is crucial for a successful start in your new role. Here’s a guide for both you and your manager to ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations:
1. Kick-off Meeting
For the Employee: Schedule a meeting with your manager within the first week to discuss goals, expectations, and key responsibilities. Use this opportunity to align on priorities and clarify any doubts about your role.
For the Manager: Conduct a comprehensive kick-off meeting with the new Surgical First Assistant to outline the organization's mission, values, and expectations for the role. Provide guidance on initial tasks and projects to set a strong foundation.
Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize this important kick-off meeting.
2. Learning and Training
For the Employee: Dive into training materials, shadow experienced team members, and familiarize yourself with surgical procedures and protocols. Take notes, ask questions, and seek feedback to accelerate your learning curve.
For the Manager: Facilitate access to training resources, assign mentors, and establish a structured learning plan. Regularly check in with the new Surgical First Assistant to gauge progress and offer support.
Use Docs in ClickUp to create comprehensive training guides and resources for the onboarding process.
3. Building Relationships
For the Employee: Actively engage with the surgical team, nurses, and other staff members to build rapport and establish effective communication channels. Collaboration and positive relationships are key to seamless operations.
For the Manager: Encourage team-building activities, introduce the Surgical First Assistant to key stakeholders, and foster a welcoming environment. Emphasize the importance of teamwork and open communication.
Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually map out relationships with team members and assign tasks for relationship-building activities.
4. Setting Goals
For the Employee: Work with your manager to outline specific, measurable goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Align these goals with the organization's objectives to ensure your contributions are impactful and aligned with the overall mission.
For the Manager: Collaborate with the Surgical First Assistant to establish SMART goals that are realistic and challenging. Provide regular feedback and guidance to support goal achievement.
Create custom fields in ClickUp to track progress against set goals and milestones.
5. Continuous Improvement
For the Employee: Reflect on your experiences, seek feedback from peers and supervisors, and identify areas for improvement. Stay proactive in enhancing your skills and knowledge to deliver exceptional performance.
For the Manager: Conduct regular performance reviews, offer constructive feedback, and recognize achievements. Support ongoing professional development and provide resources for skill enhancement.
Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for performance reviews and feedback sessions to ensure continuous improvement.
By following these steps, both the new Surgical First Assistant and the manager can work together effectively to ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong start in the role.
