30-60-90 Day Plan For Secondary Schools Assistant Teachers

Starting a new role as a secondary school assistant teacher can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template specifically designed for assistant teachers in secondary schools, you'll have a roadmap to success right at your fingertips. This template empowers you to:

Starting a new role as a Secondary Schools Assistant Teacher can be exciting yet daunting. By following this 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and new employee can ensure a smooth transition and set the stage for success.

1. Understand the role and expectations

As a new Secondary Schools Assistant Teacher, it's crucial to have a clear understanding of your role and what is expected of you. Take the time to review the job description, school policies, and any specific goals set by the hiring manager.

For the hiring manager: Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear expectations and share them with the new Assistant Teacher.

2. Build relationships and observe

During the first 30 days, focus on building relationships with fellow teachers, staff, and students. Take the time to observe classroom dynamics, teaching styles, and school culture to get a sense of how things operate.

For the new Assistant Teacher: Use the Board view in ClickUp to visually organize and track interactions with colleagues and observations in the classroom.

3. Develop a plan for contribution

In the next 30 days, start contributing more actively to the school environment. This could involve leading a lesson, assisting with extracurricular activities, or collaborating on curriculum development.

For the hiring manager: Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a document outlining specific areas where the Assistant Teacher can contribute and grow.

4. Set goals for growth and progress

As you approach the 90-day mark, it's time to set goals for your continued growth and success in the role. Discuss with the hiring manager what areas you excel in and where you may need further development to create a plan for ongoing improvement.

For both: Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for the Assistant Teacher's professional development and growth within the school setting.