Starting a new role as a Physical Therapy Technician can be both thrilling and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, both hiring managers and new employees can ensure a seamless transition and accelerated growth. This template acts as your compass, guiding you through the crucial phases of your onboarding journey.

Absolutely! Here's a comprehensive guide for both the hiring manager and employee on how to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Physical Therapy Technicians:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Introduce the Plan

Welcome your new Physical Therapy Technician by presenting them with the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Clearly outline the expectations, goals, and objectives for the first three months. This will help set a clear roadmap for success and align both parties on the trajectory.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to document and communicate the specific objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Provide Resources and Support

Offer necessary resources, tools, and guidance to ensure the Physical Therapy Technician can successfully execute the plan. This may include access to training materials, shadowing opportunities, and mentorship from senior staff members.

Utilize the Tasks feature in ClickUp to assign training modules, shadowing sessions, and mentorship tasks to relevant team members.

For the Employee:

3. Dive into Learning

During the first 30 days, focus on absorbing as much information as possible about the clinic's procedures, protocols, and patient care strategies. Engage with colleagues, attend training sessions, and familiarize yourself with the equipment and software used in the clinic.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to track the learning progress and note down any key information gathered during this period.

4. Build Patient Relationships

In the next 30 days, concentrate on building strong relationships with patients. Practice active listening, empathy, and effective communication to ensure patients feel comfortable and supported throughout their therapy sessions.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule patient appointments, follow-ups, and progress reviews efficiently.

5. Enhance Skills and Contribute

In the final 30 days, focus on enhancing your skills by taking on more responsibility. Actively participate in treatment planning, collaborate with the therapy team, and propose innovative ideas to improve patient outcomes. Additionally, seek feedback from supervisors to continuously improve your performance.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for skill-building tasks, team collaborations, and feedback sessions to stay on track and contribute effectively.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the Physical Therapy Technician can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding process and a promising start to a rewarding career in physical therapy.